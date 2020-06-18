The approval society

When did it happen and why did it happen? But more importantly why have we allowed it to happen?

The power has shifted slowly, quietly, incrementally from the people to the state. Forget the words of the US Declaration of Independence:

Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.

By the way, TAFKAS can’t wait for the attacks on the Declaration and Thomas Jefferson for this reference to “Men” rather than non-gender specific persons. What was Jefferson thinking all those hundreds of years ago!

But when did the activities of citizens and private business move to need prior approval of the government? Want to open a shop? Subject to regulatory approval. What to dig a mine? Subject to regulatory approval. Want to extend your house? Subject to regulatory approval.

When did the burden and onus of effort and evidence move from those seeking to stop things move to those who seek to make things happen.

If the government wants to deal with red tape and revitalise the Australian economy, the first and fastest thing they can do is reverse this and fast. Take this cracker as an example.

Aaron Patrick has been writing for a while about a proposal to open a Woolworths store in Mosman Sydney. He has written a bit on this suggesting that he might live in the area, but notwithstanding.

It seems that a bunch of uppity and self interested dilettantes are seeking to block Woolworths from opening a store in the area. Their reason … let the people eat cake. Expensive artisan cake at that.

But in their travels, the dilettantes have captured the local council. TAFKAS knows that Cats will be shocked to learned that a small, fringe, boutique clique has capture the Council, but there you go.

According to Patrick:

In response to Woolworths’ promise to “increase competition, choice and convenience for small grocery services”, the council’s chief planner, Sarah Wallace, demanded an economic analysis of how the store might affect commerce in the neighbourhood, thus providing inspiration to frustrated central planners in councils everywhere.

Why is it not up to the Council to produce evidence that a venture to create employment and reduce prices might damage the village idiocy of Mosman? Why? Because we have too easily surrendered our sovereignty.

Imagine wanting to improve the welfare of the community and having to beg for the privilege to do so? Well then. Welcome to Australia.