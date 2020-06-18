The Guardian supported slavery II

Posted on 3:26 pm, June 18, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Remember – you read it here first.

3 Responses to The Guardian supported slavery II

  1. stackja
    #3489033, posted on June 18, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Guardian reported nice things about Stalin.

  2. Infidel Tiger King
    #3489036, posted on June 18, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    The only British paper not to support the South in the Civil War was The Spectator.

    Close them all down.

  3. Alain
    #3489041, posted on June 18, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    You could actually push this, i am not joking. We could really get some movement on this.

