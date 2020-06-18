Vera Lynn 1917 – 2020

Posted on 8:00 pm, June 18, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, History. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Vera Lynn 1917 – 2020

  1. C.L.
    #3489231, posted on June 18, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    I only hope “The Forces’ Sweetheart” – the title she treasured above all – wasn’t aware of the new war currently underway in Britain. If you told her on the day this footage was taken that she’d live to see a London statue of Winston Churchill boarded up in a box to protect it from fascist book burners and putschists, she wouldn’t have believed you.

    Vale, Dame Vera.

  2. mh
    #3489234, posted on June 18, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    If you told her on the day this footage was taken that she’d live to see a London statue of Winston Churchill boarded up in a box to protect it from fascist book burners and putschists, she wouldn’t have believed you.

    The Left will try to cancel Vera Lynn too.

    Everything must go.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.