Vera Lynn 1917 – 2020

Liberty Quote
A liberal is someone who feels a great debt to his fellow man, which debt he proposes to pay off with your money.— G. Gordon Liddy
-
-
I only hope “The Forces’ Sweetheart” – the title she treasured above all – wasn’t aware of the new war currently underway in Britain. If you told her on the day this footage was taken that she’d live to see a London statue of Winston Churchill boarded up in a box to protect it from fascist book burners and putschists, she wouldn’t have believed you.
Vale, Dame Vera.
The Left will try to cancel Vera Lynn too.
Everything must go.