VicPol yawns about racist station assault on defenceless child

The mum reported it to police but they say for them to take action, they need the victim to make a statement. But the mum says that is not going to happen because her daugher is fearful that if police do investigate, that might provoke this group to attack her again.” – 7 News senior reporter Paul Dowsley



NO, police do not need a statement to identify and arrest people who assault children. Let’s dispense with that risible codswallop at the outset. A 15-year-old girl was waiting alone for a train at the Southern Cross Station in Melbourne on Sunday afternoon when she was set upon and viciously bashed. She had reportedly angered the group of African immigrants by speaking with a boy one of the assailants ‘liked.’ The victim’s mother says the worst of the attack is not seen in the video (below). The girl was also dragged to the ground and stomped. She suffered broken ribs, severe bruising and a suspected fractured cheekbone.

Victoria Police has evidence in hand of a serious crime. No doubt CCTV footage also exists. Being aware of child abuse but failing to act on it is a criminal offence. Right? A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim and a tidy sum has already been raised. I do have mixed feelings about pop-up GoFundMe drives but people are free to donate their own money as they see fit. While I sympathise with this young lady, I don’t know enough about the adults in her life to be comfortable about monies of such scale coming under their control.

I shouldn’t have to finish by saying this but I will for the record: the purpose of this post is not to vilify Africans. Its purpose is to highlight the conniving cowardice and hypocrisy of Victoria Police. And I won’t be withdrawing the criticism if arrests are eventually made. Both police and media (excepting 7 News, the Daily Mail and 3AW) have already low-balled – if they haven’t ignored entirely – this sickening assault. We know why.