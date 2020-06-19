Coal still king in China

Interesting numbers from Jo Nova. And they are building coal-fired power stations and nuclear plants across the developing world as well. How dare they?

The government vowed to cut the number of coal mines, as if that matters. It’s just closing the smaller less efficient mines and opening larger ones instead. As it happens, the number of coal mines was 3,373 in 2018 but now China is aiming just to cap it at 5,000.

Talk of reducing coal use is still just a performance for the West. Two years ago China was caught building coal plants that it said it had abandoned.

But promises don’t count if you say them with your fingers crossed behind your back.

India is getting into the act as well!

Launching the auction of coal mines for commercial mining, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the coal sector has finally been pulled out of decades in lockdown and liberated.

Noting that India having the fourth largest coal reserves in the world was importing coal so far, he said that the move will make India self reliant in terms of coal and also create lakhs of job opportunities.

Bonus. This is a very clear and informative demolition of the hype about the green energy transition in Denmark and Germany. Slow moving but very good to get a grip on the reality that is never revealed in the MSM or the glossy brochures circulated by the RE industry.