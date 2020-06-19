Friday Open Thread: June 19, 2020

Posted on 4:16 pm, June 19, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

The last thread automatically shut down – so I’m opening this thread to tide us over until midnight.

7 Responses to Friday Open Thread: June 19, 2020

  1. Infidel Tiger King
    #3490005, posted on June 19, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    All hope is lost.

    Drink up.

  2. Boambee John
    #3490007, posted on June 19, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Well lookee here!

    Silver I hope!

  3. Boambee John
    #3490010, posted on June 19, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Greedy, going for Bronze.

  4. Old School Conservative
    #3490013, posted on June 19, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Re the Swing low controversy, a poster in the Oz has a hilarious take:
    So does that mean ARU will ban Waltzing Matilda at Wallabies games as it glorifies police brutality and a death in custody?

  5. Winston Smith
    #3490014, posted on June 19, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    egg:

    We need more of this stuff.
    Black fuel matters.

    Somebody has worked out a new position on the Totem pole. Green Aboriginal Industry.
    Where are they going to get the turbines from? I thought 134% of them were made in China?

  7. Legalise Sedition
    #3490017, posted on June 19, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    *I had to watch the Wallabies under state custody, it nearly drove me to drink and death*

