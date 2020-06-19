HELP me – A Government Protection Racket

Help me. Help me please.

TAFKAS is trying to set up a new business but he is coming under regulatory assault. Here’s the business plan.

TAFKAS wants to set up a lending business to loan money to students to undertake university studies. The students would borrow the money up front and they would pay back from their future earnings. To TAFKAS this is a pretty vanilla investment loan.

TAFKAS tried to set up this business but then the jackboots from ASIC came along and said that TAFKAS would need an Australian Credit Licence to operate such a business.

Confused, TAFKAS asked ASIC whether the Commonwealth Government had a credit licence to operate their business which provides similar student loans. The ASIC officer growled and said the Commonwealth does not need anything and told TAFKAS to shut up.

Upon further research, TAFKAS worked out that as part of a credit licence, TAFKAS would need to do credit assessments on anyone who wanted to get a loan. Lots of forms and compliance obligations to make sure that the borrowers were able to repay their loans. Fine, but would that not move the burden to work out whether someone could afford a loan from the person who had the most information (the borrower) to the person who had the least (the lender).

Confused again, TAFKAS asked ASIC whether the Commonwealth Government had to do the same thing? After all, what would be the earning, and thus repayment capability of graduates in Lesbian Dance Theory and Vegan Metaphysics?

Again, the ASIC officer growled and said the Commonwealth does not need to do such things and told me to shut up.

Looking deeper, TAFKAS discovered that as part of a credit licence, TAFKAS was going to have to look at the historical spending of those who wanted to get loans and then to project that same level of spending into the future. One such applicant, who was living on wagyu and shiraz said that they would trim their spending back to mung beans and noodles. That is a much lower level of spending so that they could pay back the loan. Apparently, this would not satisfy ASIC.

Confused yet again, TAFKAS asked ASIC whether the Commonwealth Government had to do the same thing? After all, they operated essentially the same business that TAFKAS was proposing.

Increasingly irritated, the ASIC officer growled some more and said the Commonwealth does not need to do such things and told me to shut up.

TAFKAS was utterly confused. He was proposing to run a business identical to that which the Commonwealth was running but was subject to the most oppressive regulations; regulations that did not apply in the slightest to the Commonwealth.

This seemed nothing more that a system to protect the Government from competition and all the good things that the Government says competition brings.

This time, when asked, the ASIC officer finally smiled and told TAFKAS to not be stupid. Such rules don’t apply to the people who make the rules. If they did, there would be much less government and we couldn’t have that could we.