Is western society destroying the values that created it?

The aggressive self-righteousness of white anarchists and black activists has given license to steal and violently attack whites and Asians, the catalyst being the killing by police of a black man in Minneapolis and another in Atlanta, both of whom turn out to have been hardened and violent criminals. And in both cases the police were apparently following established procedures.

The mainstream media has lionised the deceased and amplified the narrative that this represents deep seated, sometimes entrenched racism for which all white people must pay (except, of course, the narrators themselves). Nobody dares draw attention to the fact that successive waves of US immigrants from Europe, the Far East, India, even the West Indies, have prospered in the face of this alleged racism.

The call is for atonement with money, greater educational favours, surrendering of power to racial minorities (even though all the salient cases took place in Democratic Party fiefdoms run by black politicians). Not only have the incidents unleashed mayhem by thugs but they also appear to have convinced black children that they have license to beat up their racial enemies: white children. And journalists and academics across the country who refuse to bow to the Black Lives Matter interpretation are being dismissed from their posts.

The police confronting violence and vilification from mobs and receiving punishing rebukes from the media and politicians appear near to breaking point. A “blue flu” movement of passive strikes is now being mooted and even if this does not take place, the increased crime rate in New York is certain to be representative of all major US cities.

That a majority of Americans have such self-destructive preferences has profound implications for the future of the greatest society that has ever existed and for those riding on its coattails. Although Trump remains well behind in the polls, more so than at this stage in 2016, the latest Rasmussen has narrowed. But even if he prevails in November, we will likely see the majority of US voters favouring Democratic Party policies that involve standing down the US economy and its policing. Moreover, a less forceful Republican candidate is far less likely to prevail in future contests.

Two pieces of mine on The Spectator and on Quadrant have addressed the crisis the US and therefore the world faces as a result of the fracturing of American society.

One point highlighted include the implications for Australia with a US that no longer is the doyen of the western world’s cornerstones, “life liberty and property” and which is opting to weakening its military. If (hopefully) we were not to go down the same self-destructive route, this still would have profound implications on our attitudes to China, our major trading partner and likely source of increased capital investment.

Another is that it is a surfeit of democracy, much feared by both the Ancient Greeks and the 18th Century American revolutionaries, that has brought us to downgrade property and liberty and is undermining the self-reliance and entrepreneurship that rest on these tenets. The “silent majority” may not be a majority and at the very least is mute. We have no large body of people prepared to march in favour of the existing system and we have surrendered the major institutions in the bureaucracy to those antagonistic to liberty and property rights.

Where does this leads us?