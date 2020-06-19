VooDoo Economics

One really has to admire the logic and thinking of the Commonwealth Government. Really. It’s no wonder the Australian economy and bureaucracy is humming like a well oiled machine.

Reported in today’s AFR, the Commonwealth is proposing to tinker with the levels of subsidies for University degrees. Education Minister Dan Tehan says (or will say in a speech today):

We are putting more funding into the system in a way that encourages people to study in areas of expected employment growth.

So let’s just work this through.

For the jobs where there will be increased demand for graduates and hence upward pressure on salaries, the Government will decrease the cost of study. And for the jobs where will be decreased demand for graduates and hence downward pressure on salaries, the Government will increase the cost study.

Who needs a market when our Canberra based central planners are this smart.

According to Minister Tehan:

A cheaper degree in an area where there’s a job is a win-win for students.

Bloody oaf it is (a win for certain students). But it is a big fat loss for the tax payers who have to pay for these degrees. But who cares about taxpayers.

Rather than dealing with the big fat, bloated and inefficient elephant in the room, the cost of tertiary education, driven not by the cost of academics but by the enormous and obese university corporate offices housing the armies of administrators, the Government has decided to screw the tax payers again.

Shock horror.