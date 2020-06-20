Another billion dollar bandaid for expensive and unreliable energy

Propping up the wind experiment in South Australia (the State of Darkness). Perhaps a day of reckoning will come when the general public find out what is going on.

Why do so few see the enormous subsidy cost of keeping the South Australian electricity experiment alive?

Having got too much intermittent, unreliable electricity, the state is still in danger of another statewide blackout. One third of the solar panels on homes are being switched off automatically because the electricity they provide is not just useless, but dangerous. What the state needs is baseload power, but the solution we’re told is to spend another incredible $1.5billion dollars on an interconnector with NSW, presumably so SA gets a lifeline to the reliable coal power in Queensland.

That’s a $1,500,000,000 repair bill for an unreliable system that cost a fortune to build, but is unsustainable without a giant bandaid.

Early this morning SA was importing a quarter of its power from over the border.