Did the Swedish constitution prevent a major lockdown?

A different point of view, neither wisdom nor negligence.

While there are some exceptions to this rule, such as wartime measures, there is no exception for the control of an epidemic. In other words, short of changing the constitution, the government simply lacked to powers to order people to stay at home or to forbid them from travelling around the country. The government did, however, possess the powers to ban public assembly in order to tackle an epidemic – powers it duly employed by banning gatherings of more than 50 people.

There are strong suggestions that the constraints on interstate movement in Australia violate the constitution as well.

Bonus. Country pictures h/t MarkA on the open thread.

Liberty Quote – If a man is called a Chinaman, a member of the Labour Party will always be found ready to rise and protest against his employment. I have no sympathy with any such narrow-minded pettifogging views. — Donald Cameron, member for the Free Trade Party, March 22, 1904

Liberty Quote – My theory is that productivity is always happening but swims upstream against those that fight it. Unions, regulations and a bizarre tax code that locks in the status quo. — Andy Kessler