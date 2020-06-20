Liberty Quote
There is no such thing as prices outside the market. Prices cannot be constructed synthetically, as it were.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: June 20, 2020
1st
The end is nigh… smoke em if you got em.
Ok I waited up for this!
Hi RD!
Wow, 4th!
Made the first XI.
We will bat first thank you, Umpire.
ITK,
Earlier in the day I gave you the job in the Cat Ministry for Housing & Urban Design, but it doesn’t seem to have cheered you up…
I thought you would have come back with a plan to detonate all those inner city dog boxes, but nothing, or are you still cogitating on it?
I won’t have to detonate them, the civil war will take care of them.
Here’s a clip I stumbled upon earlier today that shows older romantic songs don’t have to be boring.
And no smiley face; should I organise an intervention for you?
We are ready to rock in that regard.
Benjamin Orr with the best haircut ever.
I need an update of the last few weeks. Try to keep it under a 20 word rant (if possible).
I see that IT is still masquerading as a “King”. You people should have pulled him up on this sooner.
Try this
Trump out to $2.37
Odd question but what are some family friendly anime that haven’t been infested with woke western garbage?
I think I might go back to ye olde Macross II (SDF) for my kin.
Evening all.
I would like to report a grandchild. So new.
Sooooooo lovely!
Congrats to all the family, Chris.
First grandkid?
indeed.
Ditto – 6 weeks ago, haven’t seen him, yet.
Egg Jnr’s 1st.
$2.37 means they have new voting machines and it is rigged against Trump. If that is the case then start oiling and zeroing your rifles.
Second!
First to an absolutely lovely couple, our youngest and his lovely wife.
When the first one was presented this young lady looked at her fella and said “I want one of those. RIGHT NOW.”
She has been very patient; the first is four years old now.
Congrats to you and the family what joy🎉
He should be at $1.04.
To Chris & egg
Yay egg! Did you work out what causes it yet?
Fecund fellow travellers, may your grandchildren live in uninteresting times, God willing.
I like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s moving castle and Spirited Away most of all.
Yeah I was thinking of those.
Arma, in the Catallaxy Ministry, I made you & TG together in charge of Gaming & Racing.
To Chris & Egg: that is very good news!
Thanks, Chris.
Congrats to you too, Egg.
Regardless of whether boy or girl, I reckon this song sums up the emotions.
Congratulations egg and Chris.
The things that really matter.
I agree Armadillo. I’d have him at $1.04 on my board. They won’t run with Biden in November. He will take ill or some shit in late September/early October and they will pull out a surprise who they hope might ‘sugar hit’ the morons to vote. AOC or Michael Robinson etc. Or the voting computers are rigged.
Dad counted Miss A’s fingers and toes before popping a bottle of bubbly. He also measured her head in proportion to her body. He slowly drew a finger from right to left, and left to right to detect eye movement.
Grandparents aren’t what they used to be.
Biden isn’t the candidate. If its a “futures market”, bets are non-refundable. At least that’s the way it works in Australia.
For example, if you were to back a horse to win a big race months out and it does start, you have “done your dosh”.
I presume the airspace around Mount Rushmore is restricted.
If it isn’t, it should be.
Absolutely incredible.
Statues of Jefferson, Washington and Columbus being ripped down and no opposition to be seen or heard.
This is America. If you ain’t scared you’re too stupid to survive.
Texas Rangers changing their name.
Americans were horrified at the Tailban bombing the “Statues of Bamiyan” just a few short years ago.
Meanwhile Trump’s in Ivanka’s laundry basket sniffing her undies.
Who is going to right this ship?
That’s one great perversion of yours you keep hankering on about ITK.
Is there a term/definition for those who hate monuments?
Dismonumental?
Not mine.
Javanka is destroying Trump. It’s his weakness. The husband is pure evil. Research the family.
Monumentaphobe?
Mismonumentist?