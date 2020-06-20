Open Forum: June 20, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, June 20, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
47 Responses to Open Forum: June 20, 2020

  2. Infidel Tiger King
    #3490472, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:06 am

    The end is nigh… smoke em if you got em.

  3. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3490473, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:06 am

    Ok I waited up for this!
    Hi RD!

  5. Pedro the Loafer
    #3490477, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Made the first XI.

    We will bat first thank you, Umpire.

  6. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3490478, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:10 am

    ITK,
    Earlier in the day I gave you the job in the Cat Ministry for Housing & Urban Design, but it doesn’t seem to have cheered you up…

    I thought you would have come back with a plan to detonate all those inner city dog boxes, but nothing, or are you still cogitating on it?

  7. Infidel Tiger King
    #3490479, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:11 am

    I won’t have to detonate them, the civil war will take care of them.

  8. MemoryFault
    #3490480, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:13 am

  9. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3490481, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:14 am

    And no smiley face; should I organise an intervention for you?

  10. K2
    #3490482, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:18 am

    We are ready to rock in that regard.

  12. Armadillo
    #3490484, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:24 am

    I need an update of the last few weeks. Try to keep it under a 20 word rant (if possible).

    I see that IT is still masquerading as a “King”. You people should have pulled him up on this sooner.

  14. Infidel Tiger King
    #3490486, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Trump out to $2.37

  15. Legalise Sedition
    #3490488, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Odd question but what are some family friendly anime that haven’t been infested with woke western garbage?

    I think I might go back to ye olde Macross II (SDF) for my kin.

  16. Chris
    #3490489, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Evening all.
    I would like to report a grandchild. So new.
    Sooooooo lovely!

  17. MemoryFault
    #3490490, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:31 am

    Congrats to all the family, Chris.
    First grandkid?

  18. Chris
    #3490491, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:31 am

  19. egg_
    #3490492, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Ditto – 6 weeks ago, haven’t seen him, yet.

  21. K2
    #3490494, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:33 am

    $2.37 means they have new voting machines and it is rigged against Trump. If that is the case then start oiling and zeroing your rifles.

  22. Chris
    #3490495, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Second!
    First to an absolutely lovely couple, our youngest and his lovely wife.
    When the first one was presented this young lady looked at her fella and said “I want one of those. RIGHT NOW.”

    She has been very patient; the first is four years old now.

  23. Tintarella di Luna
    #3490496, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:35 am

    Congrats to you and the family what joy🎉

  24. Armadillo
    #3490497, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:36 am

    He should be at $1.04.

  25. Tintarella di Luna
    #3490499, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:37 am

    To Chris & egg

  26. Chris
    #3490500, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Yay egg! Did you work out what causes it yet?

  27. Legalise Sedition
    #3490501, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:39 am

    Fecund fellow travellers, may your grandchildren live in uninteresting times, God willing.

  28. Chris
    #3490502, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Odd question but what are some family friendly anime that haven’t been infested with woke western garbage?

    I like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s moving castle and Spirited Away most of all.

  30. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3490504, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:43 am

    Arma, in the Catallaxy Ministry, I made you & TG together in charge of Gaming & Racing.

    To Chris & Egg: that is very good news!

  32. MemoryFault
    #3490506, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Congrats to you too, Egg.
    Regardless of whether boy or girl, I reckon this song sums up the emotions.

  33. Old School Conservative
    #3490507, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Congratulations egg and Chris.
    The things that really matter.

  34. K2
    #3490508, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:47 am

    I agree Armadillo. I’d have him at $1.04 on my board. They won’t run with Biden in November. He will take ill or some shit in late September/early October and they will pull out a surprise who they hope might ‘sugar hit’ the morons to vote. AOC or Michael Robinson etc. Or the voting computers are rigged.

  35. Armadillo
    #3490509, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:49 am

    Dad counted Miss A’s fingers and toes before popping a bottle of bubbly. He also measured her head in proportion to her body. He slowly drew a finger from right to left, and left to right to detect eye movement.

    Grandparents aren’t what they used to be.

  36. Armadillo
    #3490510, posted on June 20, 2020 at 12:59 am

    They won’t run with Biden in November

    Biden isn’t the candidate. If its a “futures market”, bets are non-refundable. At least that’s the way it works in Australia.

    For example, if you were to back a horse to win a big race months out and it does start, you have “done your dosh”.

  37. C.L.
    #3490511, posted on June 20, 2020 at 1:04 am

    I presume the airspace around Mount Rushmore is restricted.
    If it isn’t, it should be.

  38. Infidel Tiger King
    #3490512, posted on June 20, 2020 at 1:12 am

    Absolutely incredible.

    Statues of Jefferson, Washington and Columbus being ripped down and no opposition to be seen or heard.

    This is America. If you ain’t scared you’re too stupid to survive.

  39. Infidel Tiger King
    #3490513, posted on June 20, 2020 at 1:13 am

    Texas Rangers changing their name.

  40. Armadillo
    #3490514, posted on June 20, 2020 at 1:15 am

    Americans were horrified at the Tailban bombing the “Statues of Bamiyan” just a few short years ago.

  41. Infidel Tiger King
    #3490515, posted on June 20, 2020 at 1:18 am

    Meanwhile Trump’s in Ivanka’s laundry basket sniffing her undies.

    Who is going to right this ship?

  42. Old School Conservative
    #3490516, posted on June 20, 2020 at 1:22 am

    That’s one great perversion of yours you keep hankering on about ITK.

  43. Armadillo
    #3490517, posted on June 20, 2020 at 1:22 am

    Is there a term/definition for those who hate monuments?

  45. Infidel Tiger King
    #3490519, posted on June 20, 2020 at 1:28 am

    Not mine.

    Javanka is destroying Trump. It’s his weakness. The husband is pure evil. Research the family.

