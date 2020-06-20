Racist neighbour chases BLACK Uber driver! Pass it on…

This is brilliant:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020
Meanwhile: CNN has stoked the flames of hatred in California with a fake news ‘report’ about nooses hanging in Oakland trees. Authorities launched a hate crime investigation into dangling ropes (with handles attached) which, it turns out, were put there by a fitness fanatic and his friends for working out during lockdown.
Victor Sengbe, who is black, told KGO-TV that the ropes were part of a rigging that he and his friends used as part of a larger swing system. He also shared video of the swing in use.
“Out of the dozen and hundreds and thousands of people that walked by, no one has thought that it looked anywhere close to a noose. Folks have used it for exercise. It was really a fun addition to the park that we tried to create,” Sengbe said.
It took white leftists to see them as nooses, of course.
Wasn’t there another in a NYC park, same amount of huffing & puffing about racists setting up nooses.
Turned out it was part of a block & tackle used by a construction company & had been left behind when they’d cleaned up after a job.
Jussie Smollett been to Oakland recently?
‘Jussie Smollett been to Oakland recently?’
+1
That sort of thing can get out of hand (NSFW).
Wonderful video, clever and warm hearted.