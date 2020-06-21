Escalation begets escalation

In the open thread Ellie draws our attention to this magnificent piece by Helen Dale.

Many people — and especially those who live in Bristol — have discovered Newton’s Third Law of Statues. Put crudely, it amounts to ‘you wreck one of ours, we wreck one of yours’. Last weekend, Black Lives Matter and Antifa knocked philanthropist and slave-trader Edward Colston from his plinth and dumped him in Bristol Harbour. This weekend, persons likely affiliated with far-right National Action poured a bleach-based reagent over Bristol’s statue of Alfred Fagon — a son of the city and distinguished British-Jamaican playwright — turning him white.

Helen thinks there is a lot of stupidity about at the moment and she lets them know. Not so much kicking butt and taking names, but kicking butt and ticking names off the list.

It is magnificent.

I particularly enjoyed these lines:

Antifa especially combines monstrous privilege with what philosopher John Gray calls ‘the problem of being lightly educated’. … So, in between BLM, Antifa, and National Action’s sterling efforts, J. K. Rowling and her detractors had a red-hot go at burning down the internet.

But, wait. There is more:

It does strike me nonetheless that telling a woman who’s suffered domestic abuse she should suck your ladycock does not make you Rosa Parks.

That has got to hurt. That. has. got. to. hurt.

Not only has Helen thought up the most savage put down I’ve read in a long time, she managed to get the word ‘ladycock’ into print.