The Institute of Economic Affairs will be hosting a webinar:

COVID 19: Views from Across the Asia Pacific region

When: Tuesday 23rd June at 12:30 BST. This is 9:30 pm in Australia.

Leading think tank heads and academics from the region will join Professor Syed Kamall [IEA Academic and Research Director] to discuss the economic impact of the virus, alongside the merits of policies and approaches being deployed in their respective countries.

Although epidemics have arisen during all of human history, many have begun and originated in Asia. Being a region that has dealt with a mass outbreak of infectious diseases, did countries in the region deal with the health and economic impacts in an appropriate manner? In what economic state do these countries currently find themselves, especially with many remerging after lockdown? Will the region bounce back and recover before the West does? And what lessons, both good or bad, can we learn from their experiences?

Our speakers on the webinar will be Ali Salman, CEO of Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Andrew Shuen, Co-Founder of Lion Rock Institute in Hong Kong; and Professor Sinclair Davidson of RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.

If you would like to join, please register by following the link here.