Monday Forum: June 22, 2020

    Cabinet, or Outer Ministry?

    Everything must go

    New York City’s American Museum of Natural History announced Sunday that it will remove a statue of former president Theodore Roosevelt from outside its entrance.

    The bronze statue, which has stood outside of the museum entrance since 1940, depicts Roosevelt riding horseback accompanied by a Native American and an African American male. According to the announcement, the move stems from nationwide attacks on confederate statues and protests over the death of George Floyd.

    #CancelYale

    Imagine the info that Google Nest and similar devices are sending back to the globalists

    I see Victoria has embraced the Plague and Road initiative..

    From the OOT:

    ‘One ex-soldier’s view’

    You’d think Liability Bob would have learned after he tried that with massacre-coverer-upperer Powell, and Mattis as well.

    But no. 1.3 million people in the US military, and then some.

    Anyone seen one of 45’s military rallies? They go berserk, and in a good way too.

    NB: As noted by others, Old Yeller missed the Holodomor. Keeps the spud famine in, but somehow omitted a very deliberate Stalinist campaign to knock over four million – MILLION – pesky Tuftys* in Russia’s food bowl.

    *Derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians, based on their haircuts.

    Every previous generation took us one step closer to where we are today.

    The very last thing the leftscum want is for the young to learn from history. There is far too much leftist failure, destruction and violence back there.

    Read a good description of a Paedo Joe Biden speech ,~”word salad “ I like it ,the krudster was anothe “word salad “ sous chef .I watched several mates dt[eteriorate from dementia ,Creepy Joe is going the same way ,no way he couls last 4 years as POTUS.

    Bret Weinstein (again) on Rogan:

    Bret Weinstein was a biology professor at Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA. He is now hosting “Bret Weinstein’s Dark Horse Podcast” available on Apple Podcasts and YouTube. @Bret Weinstein

    •Jun 19, 202

    Joe Rogan Experience #1494 – Bret Weinstein

    Good lord Joe can be intellectually lazy and naive. “Rayshard did nuffin…”

    Good to track if you want to see yuuuge crypto and USD transactions.

    https://twitter.com/whale_alert

    Whale Alert
    @whale_alert
    Live tracking of large crypto transactions from and to exchanges for #BTC
    , #ETH, #XRP, #USDt, #EOS, #BNB, #XLM, #NEO, #TRX, #XTZ, top 100 #ERC20. API available.
    Worldwidewhale-alert.io

    June 19 2020 was yuuuge

    Whale Alert
    @whale_alert
    ·
    Jun 19
    Police cars revolving light
    71,928,290 #FTT (216,788,493 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet

    Several more transactions on that day like this.

    A lot of businesses that rely on tourism are very close to folding, I know of two big players that are close to administration. When they start to collapse it will be epic (in a bad way).

    Meanwhile our betters play games and fiddle as the fire draws near.

    Ok, maybe just to Texas.

    Has tax implications if he doesn’t shift. At a minimum his personal income would be taxable in CommiCali if he doesn’t shift, or spend less than half his time there.

    One of the worst things I’ve seen in the current statue frenzy came from the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol. The statue has been dragged out of the river and will enter the collection of the Bristol Museum. I saw one of the smug drones from that Museum stating that the graffiti on the statue would be carefully preserved as it is now “part of the history” of the statue. Does this mean that if I graffiti the front of the Museum this must be preserved as, after all, it’s now part of the history of the building?

    Some years ago I visited an exhibition about vandalized art at Tate Britain in London. It was clear that they were quite cool with the idea of art being vandalized, as long as it was being defaced by the right people. Even within mostly left museum circles, Tate is recognized as uber-woke.

    A lot of businesses that rely on tourism are very close to folding, I know of two big players that are close to administration. When they start to collapse it will be epic (in a bad way).

    Meanwhile our betters play games and fiddle as the fire draws near.

    I notice the “For Lease” signs are starting to pop up on the shops and restaurants that closed, never to re-open.

    This is going to be an epic government induced crash. We just started to get some flights back on. No doubt by tomorrow the Treasonous Hunchback Mong will have stuffed that.

    The National Cabinet are totally wedded to their completely fucked approach to handling of this issue. They won’t break from that until the joint is burned to the ground.

    Workmates agree that their approach was ludicrous, but after such destruction from it, they won’t let it go.

