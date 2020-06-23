A fine or a tax

Here is a philosophical question for the Cats out there.
The NSW Government is proposing to halve the financial penalty from fines for things like:
parking fines, speeding and traffic fines and some police-issued fines for offences including drunk and disorderly conduct, offensive behaviour and stealing.
for welfare recipients and those on Job Keeper.
Putting aside the questionable logic and justice of halving fines for stealing, including the circularity of the government stealing from someone convicted of stealing, would not a “fine” linked to income really be a progressive tax?
And if penalties for illegal parking, speeding and the such are not really fines but really taxes, how does the Government square the circle that the regulation of such matters is nothing more than revenue generation?
Wouldn’t welfare recipients be the most likely offenders in these categories?
The link give the IMF/ABS statistical definitions for government financial statistics.
It clearly differentiates between fines and taxes.
So, fines are not taxes no matter how much you want them to be. They just aren’t.
But you forget the overwhelming desire to virtue signal to the woke mob and get, even a very brief, tick from their ABC.
@Peter Greagg
How the IMF/ABS define things is a matter of policy not effect – especially in this case as it is about facilitating jurisdictional comparability. Where income linked fines appear in government accounts does not mean they are not a tax.
Don’t they already budget for fines?
I hate this LINO government. Uber surcharge, now if you’re a bit skint, your crime of going through a red light, of breaking into someone’s home and nicking their TV is somehow LESS criminal because of your bank balance?
We already know there’s a two-tier class system (the Elites and the rest), then the other tier, where Leftists can get away with any misdemeanor (rioting against a conference) and causing public mischief (breaking COVID restrictions because Lefty), but now we can add if you’re a bit skint, or missing your waitressing job, you can be violent in the street and the Government will only half punish you. Two people, identical crime, different punishment.
Am I being over-dramatic by saying this is the end of the rule of law?
Whatever the virtues or otherwise of the move, a payment that can be avoided by not breaking the law is a fine, not a tax.
We lived in Europe for a few years and the country we were in based fines on your total wealth or total fortune as they called it. This was a figure including all income and assets globally that the govt used to derive taxes. The theory was that this stopped the rich flouting the law and still imposed enough pain on poorer people to drive compliance.
They also had a more sensible approach to speeding. If you got caught 10-15kmh over on a 110kmh Autoroute the fine was trivial and usually only enforced by cameras, police in cars wouldnt even bother with you. If you were 10-15kmh over in a 30kmh school zone it got very expensive.
Equal justice is a bourgeois concept invented by privileged straight white males.
@roger
You mean like not working to avoid income tax.
The cynic says they are reducing the fines so welfare recipients spend less time in the slammer when they refuse to pay, therefore generating budget savings for the government.