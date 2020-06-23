A fine or a tax

Here is a philosophical question for the Cats out there.

The NSW Government is proposing to halve the financial penalty from fines for things like:

parking fines, speeding and traffic fines and some police-issued fines for offences including drunk and disorderly conduct, offensive behaviour and stealing.

for welfare recipients and those on Job Keeper.

Putting aside the questionable logic and justice of halving fines for stealing, including the circularity of the government stealing from someone convicted of stealing, would not a “fine” linked to income really be a progressive tax?

And if penalties for illegal parking, speeding and the such are not really fines but really taxes, how does the Government square the circle that the regulation of such matters is nothing more than revenue generation?