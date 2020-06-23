Energy policy. Moving the deckchairs on the Titanic

WARNING: MUDDLE-HEADED WOMBATS AT WORK!

The plan is to go for broke with more windmills and apply massive efforts to grid management. This is apparent in the annual reports of the AEMO where you can find the most intricate examination of things like the entrails of the interconnectors between SA and Victoria (the deckchairs) while the icebergs lying in wait escape attention.

Watts Up picked up a local reports that the NSW government has been swamped with offers to build more windmills and they will contribute improved grid infrastructure and streamlined approvals for new wind farm projects in designated renewable energy zones.

Apparently this approach is borrowed from Texas. See how it worked out there.

As the temperatures climbed, demand from air conditioners soared and winds slowed , the state’s grid operator found itself with a shrinking margin of reserve power. And when the amount of spare capacity dipped below a tripwire of 2,300 megawatts (less than 3% of the state’s energy needs) on Aug. 13 and again Aug. 15, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, was forced to take action.

Power plants rushed to ramp up their outputs to take advantage of prices that briefly soared past a state mandated cap of $9,000 per megawatt-hour – up from about only $19 hours earlier. The companies that own transmission and distribution systems, meanwhile, hurried to reduce consumption by their customers, knowing that the rates the companies will pay next year are based on when demand is highest.