Bill Shorten says Dyson Heydon should be stripped of Australian honours.
The great virtue of a free market system is that it does not care what color people are; it does not care what their religion is; it only cares whether they can produce something you want to buy. It is the most effective system we have discovered to enable people who hate one another to deal with one another and help one another.— Milton Friedman
Shorten the Pot calling Heydon the Kettle black? OMG did I just say black?
The last person who should be commenting on the activities of a sexual predator is Shorten. Does he think we all have short memories about his activities at a Labor Party conference a few years ago?
He sure is creepy looking! And so is Heydon.
I heard the Aardvark of Beaconsfield on the radio around morning tea time and nearly choked on my Tim Tam.
The description of chutzpah doesn’t go close to doing his comments justice.
This detestable maggot is the Honourable William Richard Shorten thanks to being a former Cabinet Minister. If we’re going to strip people of Titles and Honours, there’s a perfect place to start.
Such a pity the article doesn’t have a comments section
Waste of time on the Sydney Moaning Hemorrhoid. The moderators abandoned any pretense to impartiality a longtime ago, and only the comments that toe the Party line are allowed.
Shorten is Shadow Minister for NDIS and Govt Services. Nothing to do with a matter like this.
“It takes a great deal of strength to come forward”
Except for when the target is Shorten himself.
I’m a bit puzzled by this Heydon story.
Was there a trial I’m not aware of?
What right does the Chief Justice have to make an apology to “believed” alleged victims when Heydon hasn’t been charged, much less prosecuted for anything?
Do I smell a rat?
Two coincidental events that remind us about USA’s Brett Kavanaugh battle with the Left:
1. Heydon was in charge of TURC – not Shorten’s best outcome
2. Left not happy with High Court outcome on Pell.
And it’s surely total BS that courage is required today to come forward on any sexual allegations.
Stripping people of honours. That’s a game we all can play Bill. I have a list, I have a list and they never never will be missed. Starting with a former general who likes to play dress up. Then a maggot of a footballer who went after a 13 year old.
Then a maggot of a footballer who went after a 13 year old.
Sad to say, Scott, that said maggot was named Australian of the Year because he went after a 13 year old.
Im with CL above
I didnt see any trial or any details of what he is supposed to have done. It is a bit of a traversty of justice given he hasnt been charged with anything either and that he has denied doing anything wrong
This trial by media needs to stop. If a crime has been committed then the accuser needs to lodge a police complaint and the complaint needs to be investigated the accused needs to be either charged and tried in a court of law with the accused right to reply to the charges.
Reading the stories of some accusers it would make you wonder if something was slipped in his drink at the dinner where he was giving a speech. One person claims he was intoxicated it seems. I wonder 3 accusations at the one dinner it seems.
Shitten should just STFU.
If found guilty in court of law Bill, its still innocent until proven guilty under Australian law. But now with brainwashed social media types its trial by media.
I’m wondering why the Chief Justice cannot be sued for defamation.
A secret trial was conducted by a half-arsed spook and the Chief Justice announced Heydon guilty.
There is no evidence he committed any offence at all.
Zero.
CL – we went up hill and down dale over the Pell trial, do you want a serious explanation of workplace safety law and how it affects inappropriate sexual conduct? Happy to give an informed layperson’s guide, but have had the sense of writing to an audience of a few Cats who understood it already.
In short: if he knew these people through work, his ’employer’ will generally be vicariously responsible for his actions; obliged to entertain complaints and has undertaken what sounds like a reasonably thorough investigation, but which is now being styled a witch-hunt by those rallying to the cause of a ‘tribal leader’.
Bill’s just annoyed that there isn’t a statue of Dyson Heydon for him to pull down.
C.L., #3493545
I’m a bit puzzled by this Heydon story. Was there a trial I’m not aware of?
Russell, #3493546
Do I smell a rat?
——————————
Indeed. Colour me skeptical until further notice. This is justice? I too think of Kavanaugh.
Shorter version. “I see you. I hear you. I believe you.”
It was a grab-bag of Labor book squaring on channel seven last night. While soberly and impartially presenting the news, Mark Riley worked in jabs at JWH, TA & the TURC
Just how low has law in this land sunk when the High Court Chief Justice supports a kangaroo court ?