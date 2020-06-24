Another defeat for Michael Mann the fake hockey stick man

Breaking news. About time!

Michael Mann has lost a motion in the DC Superior Court. He will now be responsible for the majority of legal costs for discovery in his perpetual libel suits against Steyn and the National Review.

Accordingly, it is this 22nd day of June 2020 hereby

ORDERED that Defendants Competitive Enterprise Institute’s and Rand Simberg’s Motion for Payment of Expenses is GRANTED. It is further ORDERED that Defendants are awarded the expenses in connection with the motion to compel discovery in the amount of 9588.64. June 22 Decision

Liberty Quote – Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program. — Milton Friedman