Another defeat for Michael Mann the fake hockey stick man

Posted on 5:10 pm, June 24, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Breaking news.  About time!

Michael Mann has lost a motion in the DC Superior Court. He will now be responsible for the majority of legal costs for discovery in his perpetual libel suits against Steyn and the National Review.

Accordingly, it is this 22nd day of June 2020 hereby
ORDERED that Defendants Competitive Enterprise Institute’s and Rand Simberg’s Motion for Payment of Expenses is GRANTED. It is further ORDERED that Defendants are awarded the expenses in connection with the motion to compel discovery in the amount of 9588.64.

June 22 Decision

4 Responses to Another defeat for Michael Mann the fake hockey stick man

  1. pbw
    #3494567, posted on June 24, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    $9588.64 is peanuts in the context of this grinding lawfare. I doubt that Mann is personally a penny out of pocket over the whole fiasco, unlike Mark Steyn.

  2. bemused
    #3494579, posted on June 24, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    $9588.64 is peanuts…

    It’s not the amount, it’s the impact.

  4. Roger
    #3494587, posted on June 24, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    $9588.64 is peanuts

    It’s a moral victory.

