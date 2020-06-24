Breaking News – Catallaxy Exclusive

A 95 year old man with diabetes, congenital heart issues and 1 leg has been killed crossing the road in Melbourne it has been confirmed by the Victorian Government.

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that he will be moving legislation in the Victorian Parliament to ban all motor vehicles in Victoria and to turn existing roads into parks and playgrounds based on the advice of the Victorian Chief Medical Officer. Mr Andrews has also indicated that as part of this legislation, all Victorian citizens will be issued with speed limited (to 10km) bicycles.

Mr Andrews said that if the Victorian Government does not take immediate action then Victorian hospitals will be overwhelmed and that the traffic accident curve needed to be flattened. Mr Andrews expressed anger at those opposed to his proposal accusing critics of wanting to kill sick and old people.

When a reporter asked Premier Andrews why did the old man cross the road, Premier Andrews replied “because Victoria did not have the necessary health containment laws in place at the time and that he will ensure that his and future governments will never again be so constrained”.