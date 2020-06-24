Liberty Quote
It is time that tax-supported education cease promulgating the values of the extreme Leftist elite that dominates the university faculties and the educational establishment, and accept that the job of education is to transmit the values of the people who pay the taxes.— Orson Scott Card
-
Recent Comments
- Professor Fred Lenin on June 24, 2010
- egg_ on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Black Ball on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- miltonf on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- AC on June 24, 2010
- Robber Baron on June 24, 2010
- cohenite on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Caveman on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: June 24, 2020
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Pedro the Loafer on June 24, 2010
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Maj on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Makka on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Eddystone on Wednesday Forum: June 24, 2020
- egg_ on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- stackja on June 24, 2010
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- egg_ on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Ellie on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- sfw on Wednesday Forum: June 24, 2020
- custard on Wednesday Forum: June 24, 2020
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Tailgunner on Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- Lee on “We have no idea what we are up against”
-
Recent Posts
- Wednesday Forum: June 24, 2020
- June 24, 2010
- Another defeat for Michael Mann the fake hockey stick man
- Light relief + buy, sell and swap
- “We have no idea what we are up against”
- Risible ‘Racism’
- Breaking News – Catallaxy Exclusive
- Will ASIC and ACCC prosecute?
- Hasten slowly with Hydrogen!
- Welcome to Idiocracy
- Energy policy. Moving the deckchairs on the Titanic
- “It takes a great deal of strength to come forward”
- A fine or a tax
- I, Pencil am not Centrally Planned but created in a Free Market
- COVID 19: Views from across the Asia Pacific region
- Peter O’Brien: Cancel Culture
- The current wars
- Submission to NSW RE Inquiry
- Monday Forum: June 22, 2020
- The Deep State emerges
- Escalation begets escalation
-
Trump rally
livereplay
- Reifying a classification plus a message to 2dogs
- Did the Swedish constitution prevent a major lockdown?
- Racist neighbour chases BLACK Uber driver! Pass it on…
- Another billion dollar bandaid for expensive and unreliable energy
- Open Forum: June 20, 2020
- Humanity students are the new cash cows.
- Friday Open Thread: June 19, 2020
- Is western society destroying the values that created it?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
First?
Shit, wrong forum.
Stifling a tear.
Ah, yes, I remember it well.
The choice between cholera and typhoid.
And we still ended up with both.
More like herpes. He keeps coming back.
More like superdonovanosis.
sweeeeet
How about we split the difference and settle for something that is merely suppurating?
Kev gave Australia the NBN. Julia gave Australia Windsor and Oakshott.
He was a pompous fool back then and nothing much has changed except his waistline (outwards).
Is that insufferable pasty faced noodle necked dickhead EVER going to leave us alone?
A reminder of how unflushable turds float to the top in a shithole country.
Rudd and Gillard – Dumb and Dumber!
How sad ,what a pity ,never mind ,tell someone who gives a shit .