June 24, 2010

Posted on 5:30 pm, June 24, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

13 Responses to June 24, 2010

  3. Suburban Boy
    #3494562, posted on June 24, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Stifling a tear.

  4. calli
    #3494563, posted on June 24, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Ah, yes, I remember it well.

    The choice between cholera and typhoid.

    And we still ended up with both.

  5. Frank
    #3494568, posted on June 24, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    The choice between cholera and typhoid.

    More like herpes. He keeps coming back.

  8. Frank
    #3494609, posted on June 24, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    More like superdonovanosis.

    How about we split the difference and settle for something that is merely suppurating?

  9. stackja
    #3494619, posted on June 24, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Kev gave Australia the NBN. Julia gave Australia Windsor and Oakshott.

  10. Pedro the Loafer
    #3494626, posted on June 24, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    He was a pompous fool back then and nothing much has changed except his waistline (outwards).

    Is that insufferable pasty faced noodle necked dickhead EVER going to leave us alone?

  11. Robber Baron
    #3494632, posted on June 24, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    A reminder of how unflushable turds float to the top in a shithole country.

  12. AC
    #3494633, posted on June 24, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Rudd and Gillard – Dumb and Dumber!

  13. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3494639, posted on June 24, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    How sad ,what a pity ,never mind ,tell someone who gives a shit .

