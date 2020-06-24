Risible ‘Racism’

Posted on 12:34 pm, June 24, 2020 by currencylad

The FBI says no-one will be charged over the discovery of a noose in a garage used by black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, after an investigation found it was tied in a door pull-down rope and had been there since at least last October…

“The evidence was very clear that the noose that was in the garage was in there previously. The last race we had in October, that noose was present. The evidence we had, it was clear we needed to look into this,” [NASCAR president Steve Phelps] said…

The discovery of the noose stunned the stock car series…

 
It. Wasn’t. A. Noose. It was a pull cord. In 90 NASCAR races, Wallace has never won, never polled and finished in the top ten six times. Thanks to this fake noose story, he is now undroppable from his sponsors’ perspective. Smart. And I find it hard to believe the dozens of old-hand garage men of NASCAR weren’t on to this nonsense from the very start. In other totally fake racial ‘news’ coverage…

We are here because individuals continue to hide behind badges and trainings and policies and procedures rather than regarding the humanity of others in general and black lives specifically.”

– The “Reverend” Bernice King – daughter of civil rights leader and rape enthusiast Dr Martin Luther King Jr – speaking at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks.

 
No, “Reverend.” You were there because the deceased – wanted at the time of his arrest in an Atlanta fast-food car park two weeks ago for false imprisonment, battery on a family member, felonious cruelty to children, theft and receiving stolen property – was at the wheel of a vehicle while drunk before resisting arrest, assaulting two police officers, stealing a taser and shooting at one of them. He is dead because he was a dangerous idiot.

Rhyming with these American examples of phony racism, dishonest rhetoric and inciteful journalism… Yesterday the ABC reported a Townsville Aboriginal “traditional owner” warning of imminent race riots in the northern city. His remarks followed an alleged assault by a groundsman on two Aboriginal boys (aged 10) who were riding an unregistered quad bike in Jabiru Park, badly damaging the turf. The claim is that the man was armed with a bat. Police have dismissed claims of vigilantism and say the bat was not used on the boys. No charges have been laid against the boys’ parents – the only legally responsible wrongdoers in this story. As for the park, ratepayers will foot the bill for its repair.

10 Responses to Risible ‘Racism’

  2. a happy little debunker
    #3494400, posted on June 24, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    What do we call it when a black community assumes a white community is out to discriminate against them?
    Prejudice or something more Systematic?

  3. Roger
    #3494406, posted on June 24, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    a Townsville Aboriginal “traditional owner” warning of imminent race riots in the northern city

    These race hustlers and professional activists are setting back black-white relations by decades.

  4. Beachcomber
    #3494409, posted on June 24, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    ……….. I find it hard to believe the dozens of old-hand garage men of NASCAR weren’t on to this nonsense from the very start.

    Pretty much the entire NASCAR “community” devoted an entire day to posturing and preening for international media, showing how courageous they are in the struggle against the terribly racist USA.

    These are very, very dark times. No one in the Establishment is prepared to defend Western civilisation against the onslaught of cultural Marxist vanity and idiocy.

  5. Rob MW
    #3494415, posted on June 24, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    It. Wasn’t. A. Noose. It was a pull cord.

    It doesn’t really matter what it was, the screaming gullible middle class white Charlie Manson chicks don’t give a fuck as long as they have some sort of hoax to hang their moronic stupidity on.

  6. billie
    #3494420, posted on June 24, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    there was a story on news.com.au today about the ABC investigating if the game of chess is rascit because white always goes first

    they are sure looking for (and finding) trouble as hard as they can

    fake news? I suspect this is real and in line with current behaviour at the abc

  7. Some History
    #3494424, posted on June 24, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    WHAT A MESS!!

    WATCH: Bubba Wallace Reacts to Noose Investigation on Don Lemon

    https://heavy.com/sports/2020/06/bubba-wallace-don-lemon-noose-hoax/

  8. cuckoo
    #3494436, posted on June 24, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Incredibly the ABC has actually run a story acknowledging that the ‘noose’ is a door-pull, but even after they do so, they keep referring to it as a noose. I guess that for them, no noose is bad news.

  9. bemused
    #3494437, posted on June 24, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Today AOC has declared that Latinos are now ‘black’.

  10. Scott Osmond
    #3494438, posted on June 24, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    So. Who spotted it and complained? Who new it was a pull cord but kept quiet about it thus allowing another anti-white media circus? and most importantly will the media spend as much time explaining that it was just a pull rope not another racist whitey attempting to silence the noble black man? Needless to say the person who “found” the “noose” won’t be charged for putting up a fake complaint. This is why I don’t believe any accusations until charges are layed and a verdict is upheld. Even that standard is becoming a little iffy lately.

