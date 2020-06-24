Risible ‘Racism’

The FBI says no-one will be charged over the discovery of a noose in a garage used by black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, after an investigation found it was tied in a door pull-down rope and had been there since at least last October…
“The evidence was very clear that the noose that was in the garage was in there previously. The last race we had in October, that noose was present. The evidence we had, it was clear we needed to look into this,” [NASCAR president Steve Phelps] said…
The discovery of the noose stunned the stock car series…
It. Wasn’t. A. Noose. It was a pull cord. In 90 NASCAR races, Wallace has never won, never polled and finished in the top ten six times. Thanks to this fake noose story, he is now undroppable from his sponsors’ perspective. Smart. And I find it hard to believe the dozens of old-hand garage men of NASCAR weren’t on to this nonsense from the very start. In other totally fake racial ‘news’ coverage…
We are here because individuals continue to hide behind badges and trainings and policies and procedures rather than regarding the humanity of others in general and black lives specifically.”
– The “Reverend” Bernice King – daughter of civil rights leader and rape enthusiast Dr Martin Luther King Jr – speaking at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks.
No, “Reverend.” You were there because the deceased – wanted at the time of his arrest in an Atlanta fast-food car park two weeks ago for false imprisonment, battery on a family member, felonious cruelty to children, theft and receiving stolen property – was at the wheel of a vehicle while drunk before resisting arrest, assaulting two police officers, stealing a taser and shooting at one of them. He is dead because he was a dangerous idiot.
What do we call it when a black community assumes a white community is out to discriminate against them?
Prejudice or something more Systematic?
a Townsville Aboriginal “traditional owner” warning of imminent race riots in the northern city
These race hustlers and professional activists are setting back black-white relations by decades.
Pretty much the entire NASCAR “community” devoted an entire day to posturing and preening for international media, showing how courageous they are in the struggle against the terribly racist USA.
These are very, very dark times. No one in the Establishment is prepared to defend Western civilisation against the onslaught of cultural Marxist vanity and idiocy.
It doesn’t really matter what it was, the screaming gullible middle class white Charlie Manson chicks don’t give a fuck as long as they have some sort of hoax to hang their moronic stupidity on.
there was a story on news.com.au today about the ABC investigating if the game of chess is rascit because white always goes first
they are sure looking for (and finding) trouble as hard as they can
fake news? I suspect this is real and in line with current behaviour at the abc
WHAT A MESS!!
Incredibly the ABC has actually run a story acknowledging that the ‘noose’ is a door-pull, but even after they do so, they keep referring to it as a noose. I guess that for them, no noose is bad news.
Today AOC has declared that Latinos are now ‘black’.
So. Who spotted it and complained? Who new it was a pull cord but kept quiet about it thus allowing another anti-white media circus? and most importantly will the media spend as much time explaining that it was just a pull rope not another racist whitey attempting to silence the noble black man? Needless to say the person who “found” the “noose” won’t be charged for putting up a fake complaint. This is why I don’t believe any accusations until charges are layed and a verdict is upheld. Even that standard is becoming a little iffy lately.