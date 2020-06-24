Risible ‘Racism’

The FBI says no-one will be charged over the discovery of a noose in a garage used by black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, after an investigation found it was tied in a door pull-down rope and had been there since at least last October…

“The evidence was very clear that the noose that was in the garage was in there previously. The last race we had in October, that noose was present. The evidence we had, it was clear we needed to look into this,” [NASCAR president Steve Phelps] said…

The discovery of the noose stunned the stock car series…