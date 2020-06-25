Albanese’s phony apostasy on climate change

I have an article in yesterday’s Spectator that addresses the alleged change in policy by the ALP, which claims it is seeking a raprochement with the Coalition over climate change and energy.

The screaming warmistas at the Guardian, ABC, Fairfax etc have been taken in – or say they have – and have heralded the move as a game changer. Thus, in the Guardian Frank Jotzo, ANU Public Policy and the Centre for Climate and Energy Policy, writes that Australia has been in the climate wars since late 2009, and it appears that the Labor party is offering a truce.

At the same time the grey ghost, Malcolm Turnbull, continued his assualt on modern living standards by calling on the government to back a “green new deal” to lift the economy out of the coronavirus recession, ­urging a rapid shift away from coal and gas power stations to solar, wind and, ultimately, “green ­hydrogen”.

Paul Kelly, who is not always sound on climate policy, got the ALP right saying, “It is a neat but deceptive ploy. There will be no negotiation and no grand bargain. Albanese’s calculation was that if Morrison agreed, that would boost Labor’s “olive branch” credentials; but if Morrison declined, then Labor would have the moral high ground for seeking to repair the great energy policy divide.”

My view was

“Anthony Albanese now says he wants to form a common policy front with the Government in which the ALP would no longer be wedded to the NEG carbon tax or the 50 per cent renewables-by-2030 target. But the apparent change of direction is highly nuanced and is contingent on any future model being “scalable to different emission reduction targets by future governments.” This allows the ALP to neutralise claims that it is supporting a carbon tax while leaving open such a solution as well as more draconian measures to eliminate low cost coal energy. “Moreover, in handing out an ostensible olive branch, Albanese is also calling for the COVID crisis to be the catalyst for further spending on renewable subsidies. Apparently, the solution to a crisis that has reduced national prosperity is to embark in measures that further impoverish us by requiring an accelerated replacement of cheap electricity by expensive, unreliable sources! “

Indeed, the controller of Albanese’s Twitter account today Tweeted:

There is very little going right in climate/energy policy with the Coalition intent on retaining the small scale renewable program that is now costing electricity consumers over $1 billion a year, whilc continuing the payments to wind farms at a cost to consumers of $1.5 billion a year and throwing direct funding at Snowy2, hydrogen and the porous bucket that is carbon capture and storage.

There are Liberal wets like Tim Wilson and Dave Sharma pushing for further green energy deindustrialisation policies. We do however have potent forces in Matt Canavan and Craig Kelly throwing light on the realities. Let’s hope they prevail