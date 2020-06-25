Albanese’s phony apostasy on climate change

I have an article in yesterday’s Spectator that addresses the alleged change in policy by the ALP, which claims it is seeking a raprochement with the Coalition over climate change and energy.
The screaming warmistas at the Guardian, ABC, Fairfax etc have been taken in – or say they have – and have heralded the move as a game changer. Thus, in the Guardian Frank Jotzo, ANU Public Policy and the Centre for Climate and Energy Policy, writes that Australia has been in the climate wars since late 2009, and it appears that the Labor party is offering a truce.
At the same time the grey ghost, Malcolm Turnbull, continued his assualt on modern living standards by calling on the government to back a “green new deal” to lift the economy out of the coronavirus recession, urging a rapid shift away from coal and gas power stations to solar, wind and, ultimately, “green hydrogen”.
Paul Kelly, who is not always sound on climate policy, got the ALP right saying, “It is a neat but deceptive ploy. There will be no negotiation and no grand bargain. Albanese’s calculation was that if Morrison agreed, that would boost Labor’s “olive branch” credentials; but if Morrison declined, then Labor would have the moral high ground for seeking to repair the great energy policy divide.”
My view was
“Anthony Albanese now says he wants to form a common policy front with the Government in which the ALP would no longer be wedded to the NEG carbon tax or the 50 per cent renewables-by-2030 target. But the apparent change of direction is highly nuanced and is contingent on any future model being “scalable to different emission reduction targets by future governments.” This allows the ALP to neutralise claims that it is supporting a carbon tax while leaving open such a solution as well as more draconian measures to eliminate low cost coal energy.
“Moreover, in handing out an ostensible olive branch, Albanese is also calling for the COVID crisis to be the catalyst for further spending on renewable subsidies. Apparently, the solution to a crisis that has reduced national prosperity is to embark in measures that further impoverish us by requiring an accelerated replacement of cheap electricity by expensive, unreliable sources! “
Indeed, the controller of Albanese’s Twitter account today Tweeted:
There is very little going right in climate/energy policy with the Coalition intent on retaining the small scale renewable program that is now costing electricity consumers over $1 billion a year, whilc continuing the payments to wind farms at a cost to consumers of $1.5 billion a year and throwing direct funding at Snowy2, hydrogen and the porous bucket that is carbon capture and storage.
There are Liberal wets like Tim Wilson and Dave Sharma pushing for further green energy deindustrialisation policies. We do however have potent forces in Matt Canavan and Craig Kelly throwing light on the realities. Let’s hope they prevail
Over the last few years, Labor’s idea of raprochement is for the two sides to agree on a “compromise” policy that matches Labor’s 100%. It’s all a ploy to make them look responsible and moderate in the eyes of an uninterested electorate.
Never a sensible policy, just an effective tactic.
I love Liar’s offers of bipartisanship.
It’s the closest they will get to government.
It’s ScoMo, remember. He’ll probably agree.
Thanks again for your tireless work, Alan. Please keep fighting the fight against this stupidity.
A bipartisan offer from Albanese is like the Chinese saying that they had nothing to do with the Corona virus. You definitely can’t believe either of them.
For us to have “potent forces” would first require someone like John Howard to be drummed out of the conservative movement as the leftist and environmentalist disaster that he was. This isn’t going to happen.
Until it does, conservative pretense of opposition to the green agenda is, well, just a pretense.
Sad to say but there is absolutely no serious anti-environmentalist and pro-capitalist position on any level from anyone in the mainstream. More importantly, aside from a few confused conservatives who oppose green policies for reasons not relevant to politics, the vast majority support some level of environmentalism, just like the vast majority support some level of socialism.
So these policies are not going anywhere and there is absolutely zero chance of any course correction at this stage.
Yam got one right – hooray! Liberal energy policy is no policy at all, it’s no better that Liebors. Not one person in any of the many state and federal governments have been able to explain how you run a modern civilization on intermittent unreliable energy, but still they charge on with windmills and panels. Why? Follow the money I guess who’s making it and where’s it going?
He might be right about more jobs if they do the renewable thing.
Instead of labour saving practices we would revert to labour intensive ones.
Why, getting rid of on tractor on a farm could mean 20 people ploughing, sowing and reaping.
They will of course be paid a pittance so might not be able to eat more than a few turnips which will be much more expensive than now, but all will be served with a rich thick gravy of Gaia justice.
aside from a few confused conservatives who oppose green policies for reasons not relevant to politics
This epitomises why you’ve been such an abject and total failure in every aspect of human existence for your entire life.
No doubt among the reasons to oppose many green policies there are some to do with “politics”.
But it’s perfectly possible to oppose some green policies for other reasons. E.g. some Cat commenters oppose taxpayer subsidies and government regulatory preferences for solar farms and wind turbines on the basis of their scientific and engineering knowledge, on the grounds that solar farms and wind turbines are an utter disaster, irrespective of political arguments. I don’t claim to be an expert on electrical engineering, but anyone with an ounce of self-awareness who isn’t an expert in that area ought to at least start by accepting that there are scientific and engineering issues to be considered.
Your ignorance could in theory be cured. Your stupidity could be at least allowed for. But what condemns you to a life of utter failure and uselessness unless you change your attitude is the sheer conceit with which you refuse even to consider that there may be areas of expertise relevant to an issue on which you aren’t qualified to comment.
Thanks Alan.
Unfortunately, at a certain point enough damage will have been done such that energy costs will be high no matter which path is taken. The forcing of policy underpinned by the CO2 Conjecture, such as the Green Hydrogen push has, and will continue, to erode our living standard and prosperity for all bar the privileged few.
In what universe?
Is there any sane person who believes that the govt is deliberately holding back climate change policy because they don’t want electricity prices to go down or employment to go up? If it were true and increased renewables reduced prices and created jobs, we would be at 100% renewables already.
Albo wants to make a desolation and call it peace. /tacitus