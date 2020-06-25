Four months is a long time in politics

Watching Andrew Bolt today I shared his concern about the American election. It is astonishing to see the line-up against Donald Trump. Every major news network but one, and even that is now half-hearted. The continuous efforts by various institutions of supposedly higher culture – the arts, the academic world, publishing – among which their one area of certain agreement is that Donald Trump has to go. It is a point of guaranteed friction to discuss Donald Trump with virtually everyone we know, and I never bring him up since it is the near-unanimous belief that Trump is the worst president since time began. And when he is mentioned, no one is ever able to explain just exactly what is wrong with what the President has done, or how Joe Biden, or any other Democrat, will make conditions better but they are determined to see him win. And then there is the Corona Virus, and the deep recession that was brought on to kill it. Not to mention the relentless effort to darken the President’s name through Mueller, impeachment and so much else that can be brought into the story, a story that commenced even during the election in what ought to be seen as the greatest political scandal in American history. And then there is the certainty of a relentless and vicious effort that will be made to steal the election. The effort to subvert the attendance at the Trump rally in Tulsa is just a foretaste of what will be in play on November 3.

So this is where we are, but this is the true political miracle of the moment. In spite of everything, Donald Trump is still more likely to win than not, even though it’s by no means a certainty which it never is in a two-horse race. Let me therefore take you back to the post I wrote on November 1, 2016, A week is a long time in politics.

It’s Melbourne Cup day in an American election year but the election is not today. The constitution determined that presidential elections should be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. I don’t know the official reason why but my guess is that back in 1787 they decided not to have the election the day after Hallowe’en so that everyone could spend the day righting their outhouses and cleaning the soap off the windows. But whatever the reason, it has meant that this year there is another week to go. In my view, had the election been held today, Hillary would have won. The extra week has the potential to reverse this outcome, as the media are forced to report on the corruption and incompetence of Hillary Clinton, as revealed in the emails released. A week from now, it is possible that enough independents, and even some traditional Democrats, will have become sickened at the thought of a Clinton presidency to allow Trump enough of a margin to win in spite of the certain illegality of Democrat election practice. And the stories provide nothing new, but with the FBI now saying that the investigation into Hillary is open again, attention is being paid. And this is what even the New York Times, Washington Post and ABCBSNBC are being compelled to cover. LA TIMES TUESDAY: FBI Investigators had planned to conduct new email review over several weeks. It now hopes to complete ‘preliminary assessment’ in coming days, but agency officials have not decided how, or whether, they will disclose results publicly… Developing…

NATO, Russia to hold parallel drills… I know enough Democrat voters to appreciate how obnoxiously determined they are to vote for Hillary. We met a woman in a cafe yesterday who decided to join into a conversation I was having with my wife. Her issue. Trump treats women badly. The infuriating reality was that she knew no facts about anything. No facts at all about any of the policy matters that will determine the future of the Western world. We are staring at the fall of the American Republic and she is worried only about the sexual practices of alpha males. No analogy with Bill and Hillary’s enabling would even be entertained. My wife even brought up Bob Hawke and his womanising, but she was determined not to be dissuaded by anything anyone might say. Yet it really is the policy differences that matter. For a rundown of what those differences are you can go to WHERE CLINTON AND TRUMP STAND – ON EVERY MAJOR ISSUE [which has now disappeared from the web]. Just looking at the list of issues ought to terrify anyone, and then there are Hillary’s policy positions which are inferior to Trump’s in every case.

If the election were held today, Donald Trump would win.