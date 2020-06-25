Left, Right and Liberal

Yeah not Liberal as in Liberal Party (as oxymoronic an organisational title as that is). But liberal as in classical liberal.
From Deirdre McCloskey:
Modern liberals do not sit anywhere along the conventional one-dimensional right-left spectrum of governmental coercion. The spectrum stretches from a violently compelled right-conservative policy of imperial wars to a violently compelled left-US-“liberal” policy of class warfare. Along the spectrum the question is merely in which direction the massive coercion is to be applied, and neither rightist not leftist pauses to question its massiveness.
…
The true liberal, by contrast, sits up on a second dimension, the non-policy apex of a triangle, so to speak. That is, we liberals […] are neither conservatives nor socialists. The liberal economist and political philosopher Hayek argued in “Why I Am Not a Conservative” that both conservatives and socialists believe, with most lawyers and soldiers and bureaucrats, that “order [is] … the result of the continuous attention of authority.” In a word, they advocate statism.
The extravagant modern growth of law as legislation, to be contrasted with the older notion of law as the discovered good or bad customs of our community, embodies such a belief. Both ends of the conventional spectrum of massive governmental coercion, and the middle, too, Hayek continued, “lack faith in the spontaneous forces of adjustment.
Genuine conservatives are neither imperialist warmongers nor statists. They are wary of both military adventurism and a large state apparatus.
Those are the same thing and therefore don’t sit on opposite sides of any spectrum.
The proper political spectrum is individualism vs collectivism and both conservatives and progressives are collectivists and therefore on the left wing side.
Classic liberals are the proper right wing of the political spectrum.
In any case, after this thread there can be no further doubt that you are very much on the left wing side of the political spectrum yourself. A more textbook leftist – arguing in favor of anti-trust laws, against “big business,” in favor of breaking up Microsoft, suggesting tech “didn’t build that,” etc – one will not find.
My question to you is: do you realize this?