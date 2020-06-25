Left, Right and Liberal

Yeah not Liberal as in Liberal Party (as oxymoronic an organisational title as that is). But liberal as in classical liberal.

From Deirdre McCloskey:

Modern liberals do not sit anywhere along the conventional one-dimensional right-left spectrum of governmental coercion. The spectrum stretches from a violently compelled right-conservative policy of imperial wars to a violently compelled left-US-“liberal” policy of class warfare. Along the spectrum the question is merely in which direction the massive coercion is to be applied, and neither rightist not leftist pauses to question its massiveness.

…

The true liberal, by contrast, sits up on a second dimension, the non-policy apex of a triangle, so to speak. That is, we liberals […] are neither conservatives nor socialists. The liberal economist and political philosopher Hayek argued in “Why I Am Not a Conservative” that both conservatives and socialists believe, with most lawyers and soldiers and bureaucrats, that “order [is] … the result of the continuous attention of authority.” In a word, they advocate statism.

The extravagant modern growth of law as legislation, to be contrasted with the older notion of law as the discovered good or bad customs of our community, embodies such a belief. Both ends of the conventional spectrum of massive governmental coercion, and the middle, too, Hayek continued, “lack faith in the spontaneous forces of adjustment.