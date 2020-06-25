Self Pit Party

Has there ever been a more self indulgent, solipsistic and narcissistic collective than the staff of the ABC.

Yesterday, ABC administrators announced a tiny budget adjustment flowing from a tax payer funding freeze, rather than what the ABC seems to think is a budget cut. Now TAFKAS refers to ABC administrators rather than managers and leaders because certainly there is no leadership going on and even less management.

And given that apparently some 80% of ABC expenses are salaries, if the staff did not want job losses, they could forsake their pay increases, especially in these times.

But following this announcement has been the most pathetic wailing and yelling from the ABC collective over a few job losses. They chewed up (and continue to chew up) untold amounts of air time, bandwidth and oxygen talking about themselves. They interviewed themselves. They engaged in political activism. All about themselves.

Did they react such when their comrades at other media organisations lost their jobs? No.

Did they react such when other Australians lost their job? No.

Did they react such when other higher paid Australians took pay cuts to keep their colleagues employed? No.

Why? Because they are the most pathetic, selfish and self interested people on these tribal lands.

That they took up so much radio, television and internet space talking about themselves shows their utter ungovernability. No private sector media organisation could do this because no advertiser would pay for such drivel.

They are utterly uncontrollable and need to be put in their place. Forget the board. Forget the administrators. Change the Act and really hack their budget.