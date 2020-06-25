Self Pit Party

Has there ever been a more self indulgent, solipsistic and narcissistic collective than the staff of the ABC.
Yesterday, ABC administrators announced a tiny budget adjustment flowing from a tax payer funding freeze, rather than what the ABC seems to think is a budget cut. Now TAFKAS refers to ABC administrators rather than managers and leaders because certainly there is no leadership going on and even less management.
And given that apparently some 80% of ABC expenses are salaries, if the staff did not want job losses, they could forsake their pay increases, especially in these times.
But following this announcement has been the most pathetic wailing and yelling from the ABC collective over a few job losses. They chewed up (and continue to chew up) untold amounts of air time, bandwidth and oxygen talking about themselves. They interviewed themselves. They engaged in political activism. All about themselves.
Did they react such when their comrades at other media organisations lost their jobs? No.
Did they react such when other Australians lost their job? No.
Did they react such when other higher paid Australians took pay cuts to keep their colleagues employed? No.
Why? Because they are the most pathetic, selfish and self interested people on these tribal lands.
That they took up so much radio, television and internet space talking about themselves shows their utter ungovernability. No private sector media organisation could do this because no advertiser would pay for such drivel.
They are utterly uncontrollable and need to be put in their place. Forget the board. Forget the administrators. Change the Act and really hack their budget.
Can they put me in charge?
I’ll do it for half the money they’re Paying Ita. And I’ll get results. Many, many lefty tears.
Totally agree.
We all know what’s needed.
Shut.It.Down.
Etc as per Rabtz doctrine
Regrettably, don’t expect our current LINO government to have the gonads to do what is necessary, and completely forget about their ALPBC’s comrades in the Labor party.
‘They are utterly uncontrollable and need to be put in their place.’
…which is six foot under.
Not a freeze, not a cut, a complete de-funding. Abolish it completely.
Tender useful functions to the private sector (services to the bush, some kids’ programming if there is still a market gap in this information age – I doubt there is).
The rest can go – free to a good owner (anyone but the taxpayer).
Or gift the ABC to the staff. They can own it for zero purchase price. All taxpayer funding ceases immediately.
I think all Cats are across what a partisan cesspit the ABC has been for some time. The organisation’s disgraceful activism emphasises their disconnect, not only with the ABC ‘s legislated Charter, but the vast majority of the community. Where else can you find a quango which is handed $1 billion a year to essentially do whatever appeals to their short attention span? The ABC is on par with the other “social sewers” like Facebook and Twitter.
I’ve long held the view that the ABC should be gutted and reduced to only broadcasting Parliament, commissions of inquiry and public events – and all without smart-arse commentary – pending an RFT process to outsource those basic functions/services to commercial networks.
As for the Board and Ita Buttrose, they appear to be as pointless as a one-legged contestant at an arse kicking contest.
It’s an outrage that abc staff use the abc to broadcast discussion about their job losses rather than cover this for the non abc organisations. The abc is out of control, the staff run it. Ita your powerless. I had thought that Ita was a very strong person, I’m obviously wrong.