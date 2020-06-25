The best they have: an old senile white male

Found here: BIDEN’S MENTAL CAPACITY: THE EMERGING ISSUE. It’s a Trump ad focused on Biden’s mental incapacities, but what makes it especially special is that it includes our very own Rita Panahi!

Not that I have anything against people who are old, nor people who are white, nor people who are male. Senile is a large problem. But an even larger problem is that Biden is a Democrat in the mould cast by Obama and Black Lives Matter. And in regard to BLM, there is also this to consider: ‘Our Goal Is To Get Trump Out’ Admits Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Who Is A ‘Trained Marxist’.

Speaking to The Real News Now, one of BLM’s co-founders, Patrisse Cullors, admitted “we are trained Marxists.” That sounds like there’s more to this group than hope for racial equality. Never in history has Marxism, socialism, and/or communism turned violence, inequality and poverty into peace, equality, and economic prosperity? When asked to respond to concerns that Black Lives Matter could “fizzle out” due to a “lack of ideological direction,” Cullors assured her interviewer BLM does indeed have direction; “we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers, we are trained Marxists. We are super versed in ideological theories.”

More relevant news not to be found amongst the Fake Stream Media.