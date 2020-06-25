The best they have: an old senile white male

Found here: BIDEN’S MENTAL CAPACITY: THE EMERGING ISSUE. It’s a Trump ad focused on Biden’s mental incapacities, but what makes it especially special is that it includes our very own Rita Panahi!
Not that I have anything against people who are old, nor people who are white, nor people who are male. Senile is a large problem. But an even larger problem is that Biden is a Democrat in the mould cast by Obama and Black Lives Matter. And in regard to BLM, there is also this to consider: ‘Our Goal Is To Get Trump Out’ Admits Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Who Is A ‘Trained Marxist’.
Speaking to The Real News Now, one of BLM’s co-founders, Patrisse Cullors, admitted “we are trained Marxists.” That sounds like there’s more to this group than hope for racial equality. Never in history has Marxism, socialism, and/or communism turned violence, inequality and poverty into peace, equality, and economic prosperity?
When asked to respond to concerns that Black Lives Matter could “fizzle out” due to a “lack of ideological direction,” Cullors assured her interviewer BLM does indeed have direction; “we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers, we are trained Marxists. We are super versed in ideological theories.”
More relevant news not to be found amongst the Fake Stream Media.
“Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers, we are trained Marxists. We are super versed in ideological theories.” sounds like hubris and narcissism really. If you scratch one layer deep with a couple of questions I suspect nothing much would be there. Note they said nothing about what the direction was.
This is amusing. Trump is one of very few people prominent in us politics who is most definitely stupid and incompetent. Biden is certainly old but hardly the sort of crooked nut job that is Trump. As for Marx, I seem to recall Steve Kate’s self description of his own youth in those terms. It’s hardly surprising among young protest tribes and juvenile ideologues.
Let’s hope the Republicans find a way to bring forward an actual Presidential candidate.
Its not so much Biden, but who they push in once the Diebold machines have elected Biden and he steps aside because dementia.
Rita Panahi & popcorn – my dream date.
But seriously – it is looking less and less likely that Biden’s nomination is a ‘bait and switch’ tactic to eliminate Bernie and substitute a Hail-Mary candidate.