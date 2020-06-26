Attn: Australian Federal Police

9 Responses to Attn: Australian Federal Police

  1. bemused
    #3496022, posted on June 26, 2020 at 8:43 am

    When the alternative was Gillard’s arse, why not?

  2. Old School Conservative
    #3496031, posted on June 26, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Note the bloke on Billy’s left raising his…..foot.

  3. Baa Humbug
    #3496071, posted on June 26, 2020 at 9:25 am

    The boys know why that sheila got the position she’s got so they have no respect for her.
    Add the fact that she seems to be a bit of arright (comparatively), then the “boys will be boys” behaviour is totally understandable.

  4. Ben
    #3496095, posted on June 26, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Most people have had ‘moments’ they’d regret, but this attitude towards women is clearly so ingrained in his psyche that he can’t prevent it launching into full flight at his work, on the front bench of the Australian parliament. Pretty gross. Not illegal, but a clear indication of his character.

  5. Exit Stage Right
    #3496098, posted on June 26, 2020 at 9:50 am

    *MeToo mantra, believe all women, not applicable to Bill Shorten.
    Special exemption (Unionist and ALP member).
    Case closed.

  6. C.L.
    #3496100, posted on June 26, 2020 at 9:51 am

    The boys know why that sheila got the position she’s got …

    Maybe so but how did they get their positions?
    Merit? Genius? Proven-in-the-world ability?

  7. H B Bear
    #3496102, posted on June 26, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Not Peanut Head’s first moment. Among others.

  8. C.L.
    #3496103, posted on June 26, 2020 at 9:53 am

    When the alternative was Gillard’s arse, why not?

    I always liked her big bottom.

