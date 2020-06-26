Bill’s mother-in-law weighs in

Quentin Bryce praises ‘strength and courage’ of Heydon’s alleged victims.
October, 2009: Staff desert Australia’s Governor-General Quentin Bryce.
She is always perfectly dressed and polite in public. But it seems that Quentin Bryce, the Australian Governor-General, is also almost impossible to work for.
One third of Ms Bryce’s staff have left her office in the past 12 months, prompting questions over her management style.
Before she took on the role of being the Queen’s representative in Australia, Ms Bryce – then the Governor of Queensland – had a reputation for being difficult to please.
Now Stephen Brady, her official secretary, has told a senate hearing that there had been 10 “separations” from the Government House staff since May, on top of 20 departures from September last year, The Australian reports.
This takes to 30 the number of departures out of a total of 90 staff.
I can’t speak knowledgeably about Mrs Bryce’s behaviour at Yarralumla but I personally heard tales of the then Governor’s imperious arrogance when she was Queen of Fernberg. A curious journalist could probably unearth some interesting stories from her reign at both mansions but, alas, curiosity about the sins and negligences of high-ranking luvvies is now virtually prohibited.
What the HELL do NINETY people do at Government House?
It seems to me that there wouldn’t be enough for one old hag to keep busy.
no doubt she’ll stand shoulder to shoulder with Kathy Sherriff.
This is not an indictment on all women by any means, but from plenty of personal experience, women in senior management roles can all too often be intolerable.
Yea.
But imagine if the President of the United States no-less, had record turnover, bungling public firings that demonstrate no actual experience in management roles, his own employees writing tell all books that are so serious that said President tries to have them legally stopped from being published, etc, and his supporters don’t want to talk about it?
Why it would be just like, “curiosity about the sins and negligences of high-ranking luvvies is now virtually prohibited.”
90 staff??? Oh that must be for the chimney sweep, the night soil man, the horse groomer, the keeper of the whip, the gas lamp lighter, the polisher of silver, the garden sweeper, the holder of reins, the automobile cranker, the telegramographer, the towel boy, the wiper of buttes, the blacksmith and apprentice, the pool cleaner and server of all things required..
Only one third have quit?
A woman who looks very like her is a contender for the rudest person who’s ever stayed at my pub.
Absolutely scathing to the staff, inconsiderate to the extreme.
First class bitch, first class ballbreaker.
Her staff actually apologised to me & to my staff individually, for her total & complete lack of interpersonal skills.
Someone should ask Ms Bryce about Tara Reade.
I had the dubious pleasure of then Ms Bryce as a tutor at UQ in the late seventies. She hasn’t changed a bit.
It takes a long time to cut the grass on an estate that size with a pair of scissors. You need more than one person.
Bryce has all the hallmarks of the “born to rule” mentality.
That’s nice. I wonder if she and Peanut Head go to many Young Labor gigs together?
I actually think the GG job is pretty useless now, though the Monarchy system works very well.
Do we really need to have an actual Queen’s representative? Ms Bryce seemed to wear 3 different frocks each day and a big staff and so on. What is the point of all that really.
The PM and circle surely are enough to do the official stuff. Seems so many hangers-on.