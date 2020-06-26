Bill’s mother-in-law weighs in

She is always perfectly dressed and polite in public. But it seems that Quentin Bryce, the Australian Governor-General, is also almost impossible to work for.

One third of Ms Bryce’s staff have left her office in the past 12 months, prompting questions over her management style.

Before she took on the role of being the Queen’s representative in Australia, Ms Bryce – then the Governor of Queensland – had a reputation for being difficult to please.

Now Stephen Brady, her official secretary, has told a senate hearing that there had been 10 “separations” from the Government House staff since May, on top of 20 departures from September last year, The Australian reports.

This takes to 30 the number of departures out of a total of 90 staff.