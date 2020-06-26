Fake News!

You could not make it up but The Guardian and UTS academics can!

11,000 renewable energy jobs at risk in Australia.

In the real world we are just experiencing the ninth (9th) episode this month when the performance of the windmills in SE Australia fell below 10% of capacity for several hours. The longest spell was 33 hours on the 5th and 6th.

This is South Australia this evening, negative a few hours ago and still zero.

Victoria is zero. New South Wales is doing better at 3% of capacity. The blades are moving in Queensland and Tasmania, 20% of capacity but they contribute next to nothing in MW. The total at present from the wind is 370MW towards a demand of 28.5GW, that is 1.3%!

This is the source, a 24 hour display, not a screen shot so it will change.