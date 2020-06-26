Murph the Modeller leaves world’s easiest pandemic gig





No, it was designed to really just show what might happen if we did nothing — not that we were ever going to do nothing.” – Asked if his scary “models” were only designed to shock, Brendan Murphy admits that no, they were.



It would be silly not to at least acknowledge the more-burdensome-than-usual work Murphy has done as ship’s surgeon for Australia since the Chinese Flu first panicked politicians and officials early in the year. But he was well paid – unlike the tens of thousands whose livelihoods were destroyed by his decisions. As this answer demonstrates, Murphy became all too adept at propaganda when the situation on this island continent only required moderate, targeted measures and common sense.