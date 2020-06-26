Murph the Modeller leaves world’s easiest pandemic gig

No, it was designed to really just show what might happen if we did nothing — not that we were ever going to do nothing.”
– Asked if his scary “models” were only designed to shock, Brendan Murphy admits that no, they were.
It would be silly not to at least acknowledge the more-burdensome-than-usual work Murphy has done as ship’s surgeon for Australia since the Chinese Flu first panicked politicians and officials early in the year. But he was well paid – unlike the tens of thousands whose livelihoods were destroyed by his decisions. As this answer demonstrates, Murphy became all too adept at propaganda when the situation on this island continent only required moderate, targeted measures and common sense.
And he and his ilk will be free to do the same thing all over again…….
They pay no price – that is for the little people, their inferiors.
No, it was designed to really just show what might happen if we did nothing — not that we were ever going to do nothing.”
So the modelling was designed to induce compliance among a general population that the powers that be didn’t regard as rational actors and didn’t trust to act with common sense.
Like the QLD CMO closing the schools to teach us a lesson.
The medical bureaucrats have proven themselves to be more of a threat to life & liberty than the virus was.
Truer words were never spoken!
Destroying our society, economy and the livelihoods of millions is “doing something”.
Gee thanks, you stupid evil sanctimonious unelected unaccountable staggeringly incompetent bastard twat.
So who is leading the country?
I hate these leadership vacuums.
I reckon if Dr Murphy and the PM could go back in time they would not insist on 6 months of shutdown and Jobkeeper etc, but say 6 weeks and then we will re-evaluate, recognising our island status and shutting the gates.
One word: Brazil
What the heck??!!
Some moron with an admittedly overblown model is allowed to run the country on the basis of his admittedly overblown model??!!
We are smack bang in the middle of IDIOCRACY.
Was there are real world pandemic against which the model was tested? One with and without the measures they assure us ‘worked’?
They have dozens of climate models and they have yet to be right. I mean, they if one was right then they would not need the others.
There is one way to be right, and an infinite number of ways to be wrong. ‘1+1’ has one right answer, ‘2’. Every other number (1, 3, 4, 5…) is wrong.
They concentrate on the way of doing things that will employ most mates, I suppose.
It’s back to the failed doomsday global warming meme for team doomsday.