To understand politics today you have to understand that the left are nutters

It is often asked why in the face of everything we see from the left that there is not more fighting back going on. Lots of reasons for that, but the most important one may be that most of us cannot believe how insane the modern left is. Surely they can’t be that crazy, we say, but they are. A couple of examples plucked from Instapundit that are there right now. There were plenty of others yesterday, and there will be more tomorrow. We are dealing with the insane. Not that their being nuts makes then less dangerous, but these people must be treated as the nutters they really are.

GRAY LADY DOWN: In Racist Screed, NYT’s 1619 Project Founder Calls ‘White Race’ ‘Barbaric Devils,’ ‘Bloodsuckers,’ Columbus ‘No Different Than Hitler.’ “This isn’t the first time the New York Times has hired and kept a writer with a history of racism and radical views. In 2018, the NYT hired Sarah Jeong despite a long string of racist tweets that littered her Twitter calling white people ‘goblins,’ likening their smell to dogs, and asking to ‘#cancelallwhitepeople’.”

IT MAY NOT SAVE ANY BLACK LIVES, BUT IT’S GIVING MEANING TO LOTS OF WHITE LIVES THAT ARE SHORT OF SIGNIFICANCE: Pew Analysis Shows Only 1 In 6 BLM Protesters Are Black.