Jennifer Westacott and the Business Council vs the weather

Weather 1 : BCA 0

Fresh from reading the BCA roadmap for our future and a check on the wind.

First the BCA submission to the government Technology Investment Roadmap. The imperative is to have zero emissions by 2050. Apparently that is their conception of the scientific consensus to keep the warming below 2 degrees.

The elements of the plan:

Decarbonisation of the economy by deploying negative and zero emission technologies. Such as electrolysis to produce hydrogen for export, carbon capture, replacing coal with bioenergy in the form of biochar/biocoke (whats wrong with old fashioned woodchips and dung?), electric cars. And a carbon tax.

More research is required on the feasibility of those options apart from woodchips and dung that are well tested technologies.

As to the weather, updating the current wind drought from yesterday, the situation has deteriorated. It was looking bad last night (mills under 5% capacity), then it picked up overnight to get over 10% but right now at 2pm it is 3% across the nation and trending down. It has hit the deck in Tasmania (the battery of the nation) and is going down sharply elsewhere apart from Victoria where is is holding steady at 1.5%! Go Dan’s state, the wind leader with 2.77GW installed capacity, SA 2.1, NSW 1.6, Tas 0.6 and Qld 0.5. Of course it is usually over 10%, in case that is a consolation.

The scientific consensus around the IPCC. Where is the Business Council getting their information on the scientific consensus? As I recall Richard Lindzen’s summary of the opinions around the IPCC, he identified three groups of people. The serious scientists were in two camps, those who were unconcerned about warming and the others who were concerned but not enough to predict anything remotely representing catastrophe in the next 50 to 100 years.

The third group contained three subgroups – these were attention-seeking scientists, radical activists and alarm-broadcasting media people.