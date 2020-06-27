Open Forum: June 27, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, June 27, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
22 Responses to Open Forum: June 27, 2020

  3. Zyconoclast
    #3496869, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:09 am

    US Senators Introduce ‘Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act’ — With Backdoor Mandate

    US lawmakers have introduced the Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act to ensure law enforcement can access encrypted information. This bill is “a full-frontal nuclear assault on encryption in the United States,” one expert says. It requires manufacturers of encrypted devices and operating systems to have the ability to decrypt data upon request, creating a backdoor requirement.

    Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act
    Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and U.S. Senators Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn introduced the Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act on Tuesday. The new bill “would bring an end to warrant-proof encryption in devices, platforms, and systems,” the committee’s announcement reads.

    “Terrorists and criminals routinely use technology, whether smartphones, apps, or other means, to coordinate and communicate their daily activities,” Senator Graham said. He claims that law enforcement could not access “vital information” in many recent “terrorism cases and serious criminal activity” even after a court order was issued. Senator Cotton elaborated, “Tech companies’ increasing reliance on encryption has turned their platforms into a new, lawless playground of criminal activity,” adding:

    This bill will ensure law enforcement can access encrypted material with a warrant based on probable cause and help put an end to the Wild West of crime on the internet.

  5. Megan
    #3496871, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Well, only if you count Zyco’s long winded 2nd post as equal second with his first which got him the silver.

  6. Rossini
    #3496873, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Glasgow stabbing another Christian at work?

  7. NoFixedAddress
    #3496874, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Any white maggot controlled or owned business or company that employs a non-white is obviously racist and treating non-whites with white maggot contempt.

    Justice will only be served when white maggot business’ employ no non-whites.

    BLM JUSTICE NOW.

  8. K2
    #3496876, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Glasgow thing probably fake. Have to include the Scots in all this horse shit etc.

  9. K2
    #3496879, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Who of you have seen an old ’80s movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger called “The Running Man”?

    That is how things are. It is all bullshit. Start waking up, or you are cooked.

  10. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3496882, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:29 am

    1o – that makes me a first 5. I can’t run that fast, never could.

  13. K2
    #3496889, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:54 am

    Cool word “eleventh”. This also makes me Twelfth, which is a shit word IMO.

  14. K2
    #3496890, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:55 am

    Hang on Mark A copped twelfth. Poofteenth wil do.

  16. Mark A
    #3496893, posted on June 27, 2020 at 12:59 am

    Not leaving this on the dying/dead OT

    Lame pics, starting with some open air/country pictures. It helps me relax looking at some peaceful scenery, getting a bit antsy not being able to travel and go back to work.

  17. K2
    #3496894, posted on June 27, 2020 at 1:03 am

    You live on the NSW south coast Mark A? Bateman’s Bay region?

  18. Mark A
    #3496895, posted on June 27, 2020 at 1:08 am

    K2
    #3496894, posted on June 27, 2020 at 1:03 am

    You live on the NSW south coast Mark A? Bateman’s Bay region?

    Alas, Melbourne Brighton.
    Originally the Kyneton district Vic.

  19. K2
    #3496896, posted on June 27, 2020 at 1:09 am

    I live in SW Vic. All good. I aren’t looking to pop around and start ranting etc.

  20. K2
    #3496899, posted on June 27, 2020 at 1:13 am

    Brighton? The old missus’ dad lives in East Brighton. Tosser. I always tell the jerk that he lives in West Bentleigh. He’s a phony who follows what is fashionable. Like Wokeness etc

  21. Mark A
    #3496900, posted on June 27, 2020 at 1:15 am

    K2
    #3496896, posted on June 27, 2020 at 1:09 am

    I live in SW Vic. All good. I aren’t looking to pop around and start ranting etc.

    Why not?
    Lots of posters do, you’d not be the lone ranger. LOL😍✌😊

    Oh you mean to my place? I can handle some renting and raving but can’t guarantee the missus will stand for it.

