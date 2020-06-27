Peeping nong blames voters for his own shameful cowardice

We see what happens when you drop the ball on coronavirus.
The issue for all Queenslanders here is don’t be complacent, you’ve got to be compliant.
– Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan was the man who decided that 30,000 BLM “protesters” would not be fined by cops when they mobbed Brisbane at the start of June. The bug-men class of Australia is now locked into a tit-for-tat mindset whereby the lawlessness of leftists is indulged and then offset with monopolised police and even military violence against harmless normals.
Time to start “Cop Watch” or an app that tracks the cops.
We’re not the enemy. They’re meant to be our guardians. The Irish cops are literally called guardsmen “Garda”.
The last two fridays I have been to my local library to collect holds at the ” appointed ” time I have noticed two security guards in attendance. On making enquiries it turns out there were / are security at all Gold Coast libraries. What a waste of ratepayers money. To protect library books ? Half an hour later we were in a clothing outlet with 83 people and no social distancing. Queensland – Australia – wherever – FUBAR.