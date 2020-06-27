Peeping nong blames voters for his own shameful cowardice

Don’t think we’re not watching you. Don’t think we’re not watching you.

We see what happens when you drop the ball on coronavirus.

The issue for all Queenslanders here is don’t be complacent, you’ve got to be compliant.

– Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan was the man who decided that 30,000 BLM “protesters” would not be fined by cops when they mobbed Brisbane at the start of June. The bug-men class of Australia is now locked into a tit-for-tat mindset whereby the lawlessness of leftists is indulged and then offset with monopolised police and even military violence against harmless normals.