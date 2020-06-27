RE in Australia was never going to happen. The reasons why

Regular high pressure systems hover over SE Australia and cause prolonged wind droughts. The sun sets every evening. There is no battery storage at grid scale (Gigawatts). Pumped hydro at grid scale? Believe it when you see it! No nuclear power. No neighbours to help out when the sun and wind are off duty.

None of the above is new or strange information, you could call it an “information stack” that is analogous to the “talent stack” described by Scott Adams in relation to Donald Trump. The “stack” concept itself is not new either, it is just the idea that some things are synergistic so the combination has massive power compared with the individual items.

The concept has to be explained over and over in different contexts until everyone knows about it, not just the early adopters of new ideas (see Rogers and Shoemaker on the diffusion of innovations).

If there was any body of competent science/environment journalists in Australia the impossibility of RE would have been common knowledge among the informed public years ago.