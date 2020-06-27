To old lady ‘raised in a different time,’ all negros look the same

George Kirby – pictured here – was a well-known black singer, actor, comedian and talk-show regular from the 1940s to the 1970s. In 1977, his career by then stalled, he was imprisoned for dealing heroin and cocaine.

Related – Julius Krein in American Affairs: America’s Unhealthy Gerontocracy.

7 Responses to To old lady ‘raised in a different time,’ all negros look the same

  1. stackja
    #3497128, posted on June 27, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Nancy seeing all black.

  2. H B Bear
    #3497150, posted on June 27, 2020 at 10:55 am

    America’s Unhealthy Gerontocracy

    Aging Boomers clinging to the reins. IT is right – truly the worst generation ever known.

  3. gorgiasl
    #3497152, posted on June 27, 2020 at 10:57 am

    seems like she has caught something from Creepy Joe

  4. H B Bear
    #3497154, posted on June 27, 2020 at 10:58 am

    More hollow virtue signalling from the Dumbocrats.

  5. Baa Humbug
    #3497175, posted on June 27, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Don’t worry about this evil old bag. She’ll retire after Trump sweeps all 3 houses.

  7. Cynic of Ayr
    #3497205, posted on June 27, 2020 at 11:48 am

    “Nancy! The blacks are flocking to Trump!”
    “Well, you know the routine when this happens. Get out there and lie and lie, and I’ll bullshit in congress. It’s always worked before.”

