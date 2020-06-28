This morning, TAFKAS had the misfortune of crashing his 2 wheeled chariot on his regular excursion. This necessitated an Uber ride home for TAFKAS and his damaged steed.
Just looking at his receipt, TAFKAS noticed 2 interesting charges:
- NSW Government Transport Levy; and
- NSW CTP Charge
It should be evident that TAFKAS is in NSW, but he does not want this thread to be about these particular NSW Government charges.
What is interesting though is that TAFKAS was charged GST on both these pseudo taxes. And that appears to be a tax on a tax.
What taxable supply did the NSW government provide to TAFKAS through these charges that warranted the charging of GST?
There may be other factors at play, but TAFKAS can see 2 possible scenarios:
- The NSW government is charging TAFKAS a goods, services and tax tax as a means to mask the true amount of their pseudo tax; or
- Uber is ripping people off and taking a fee and calling it GST.
Any thoughts out there in Cat land?
I use a taxi. And support small business.
Uber drivers are also small businesses. But there weren’t too many taxis about at 530am in the boondocks where Tafkas rode.
What is NSW CPT Charge? I’m from Victoria so that means I’m a bit slow and don’t vote Labor or Greens.
You have been ripped off. The NSW government is involved so no surprises there.
There may be other factors at play, but TAFKAS can see 2 possible scenarios
The second scenario would be illegal.
The first is unethical.
To add insult to injury they’ve also rounded the GST up.
Uber is not a small business.
Neither is cabcharge
Got to keep those essential ‘Public Servants’ fed somehow. After all they are the one’s that will be borrowing the money from the Banks to buy the houses and pay the Stamp Duty and interest that is booming the economy.
Almost like the Cat/Rat farm. Pensioners can be supplied with free Cat skin coats to keep them warm while the free energy powers their ABC box where they find out about the benefits they receive from living in enlightened times.
Did TAFKAS lose some skin as well as tax?
Tax on a tax on a tax, since the income the driver is getting is subject to income tax also.
Otherwise the GST would be only on the after-tax component he gets.
I’m sad for your poor dented chariot.
Hope no human injuries!
I’m more inclined towards a ripoff by Uber.
Until someone with a greater insight into the unregulated/sector of our public transport system can disabuse, I would contend that Uber and their ilk are leeches and their riff-raff coterie posing as “transport service providers” are now increasing clogging our roads while contributing [email protected]#$all in taxation and avoiding the same levels of scrutiny imposed on registered “transport service providers”. Talk about a black market – Treasury as usual asleep at the wheel.
Sorry TAFKAS but Uber-types IMO are not in the same class as small business owners. They are merely fodder for the off-shore owners ripping off Australian small business and avoiding Australian taxation Regarding the latter, I recognise that Uber is no Robinson Crusoe. But it is interesting to note that the accommodation sector is increasingly bowing out of using booking leeches like booking.com/trivago/wotif/etc., and/or severely limiting the number of rooms they will offer to these leeches.
I would be very pleased to see the Uber riff-raff off our roads.
Buy a unicycle Takfas.
Photos of the Steel Steed?
Thank you for your concern. TAFKAS is sore but will survive. Waiting for the chariot vet to determine whether the trusty steed needs to be put down. The brand new MIPS helmet suffered a terminal dent, the fancy rear derailleur is no longer fancy and the handle bars won’t handle much any longer.
Commiserations!