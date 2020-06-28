This morning, TAFKAS had the misfortune of crashing his 2 wheeled chariot on his regular excursion. This necessitated an Uber ride home for TAFKAS and his damaged steed.

Just looking at his receipt, TAFKAS noticed 2 interesting charges:

NSW Government Transport Levy; and

NSW CTP Charge

It should be evident that TAFKAS is in NSW, but he does not want this thread to be about these particular NSW Government charges.

What is interesting though is that TAFKAS was charged GST on both these pseudo taxes. And that appears to be a tax on a tax.

What taxable supply did the NSW government provide to TAFKAS through these charges that warranted the charging of GST?

There may be other factors at play, but TAFKAS can see 2 possible scenarios:

The NSW government is charging TAFKAS a goods, services and tax tax as a means to mask the true amount of their pseudo tax; or

Uber is ripping people off and taking a fee and calling it GST.

Any thoughts out there in Cat land?