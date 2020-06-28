Defund the riots

Posted on 3:15 pm, June 28, 2020 by Steve Kates

From Watch Antifa Run When Portland Police Rush Them, It Doesn’t End Well for Them.

Early Friday morning, hundreds of Antifa attacked police and the North Precinct in Portland. They tried to set up another autonomous zone around the precinct with fencing and dumpsters, tried to lock police in the precinct and light it on fire, and pelted the police outside with objects like glass bottles.

See what happened then.

She, bless her, is our modern Madame Defarge (and if you are the subject of a modern miseducation system, this is who Madame Defarge is).

There is more at the link and more videos too.

