Parler liberté

There is now an alternative to Twitter: Liberal Media Sure Are Obsessed With Villifying #Parler As Alternative To Twitter. I’ve joined up and we shall see how many others do as well.
“A whopping 500,000 users [including Legal Insurrection] signed up for social-media platform Parler after Twitter shut down two conservative accounts this week”
And from the post:
There have been many attempts to create a Twitter alternative, but in the wake of Twitter’s decision to censor a tweet by President Trump and its permanent bans on prominent right-leaning accounts like that of meme master CarpeDonktum, Parler is attracting users at a startling rate.
So startling is the growth of Parler, a free speech-friendly Twitter alternative, that the leftstream and #NeverTrump media are attempting to vilify it as the refuge of racists and white supremacists and fascists. Oh my!
The headlines are hilarious:
- Newsweek: “Who Owns Parler? Social Media Platform Offers Safe Space for the Far Right”
- The Bulwark: “The Far Right Establishes Autonomous Zone Safe Space App Parler: ‘Free Speech!’ cry the snowflakes seeking a place to vent about their triggered feelings.”
- Hollywood Reporter: “‘I’m Done’: Right-Wing Personalities Ditching Twitter for Parler Over Claims of Censorship”
- Fast Company: “I joined Parler, the right-wing echo chamber’s new favorite alt-Twitter”
- Forbes: “As Twitter Labels Trump Tweets, Some Republicans Flock To New Social Media Site”
- Yahoo News: “Parler, a right-wing social media site, lures conservatives, but Trump sticks with Twitter — so far”
And why shouldn’t the President use both, at least for now?
Except that the “snowflakes” are the Left banning conservatives and right wingers to protect their “triggered feelings.”
It seems that anyone to the right of these people are “far right,” even conservatives.
All the anti-free speech leftists can go and get buggered as far I am concerned.
If the Left didn’t have double standards, they would have none.
“Claims”?!?!
Not accessible through google store