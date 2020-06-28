Parler liberté

There is now an alternative to Twitter: Liberal Media Sure Are Obsessed With Villifying #Parler As Alternative To Twitter. I’ve joined up and we shall see how many others do as well.

“A whopping 500,000 users [including Legal Insurrection] signed up for social-media platform Parler after Twitter shut down two conservative accounts this week”

And from the post:

There have been many attempts to create a Twitter alternative, but in the wake of Twitter’s decision to censor a tweet by President Trump and its permanent bans on prominent right-leaning accounts like that of meme master CarpeDonktum, Parler is attracting users at a startling rate. So startling is the growth of Parler, a free speech-friendly Twitter alternative, that the leftstream and #NeverTrump media are attempting to vilify it as the refuge of racists and white supremacists and fascists. Oh my! The headlines are hilarious: Newsweek: “Who Owns Parler? Social Media Platform Offers Safe Space for the Far Right”

The Bulwark: “The Far Right Establishes Autonomous Zone Safe Space App Parler: ‘Free Speech!’ cry the snowflakes seeking a place to vent about their triggered feelings.”

Hollywood Reporter: “‘I’m Done’: Right-Wing Personalities Ditching Twitter for Parler Over Claims of Censorship”

Fast Company: “I joined Parler, the right-wing echo chamber’s new favorite alt-Twitter”

Forbes: “As Twitter Labels Trump Tweets, Some Republicans Flock To New Social Media Site”

Yahoo News: “Parler, a right-wing social media site, lures conservatives, but Trump sticks with Twitter — so far”

And why shouldn’t the President use both, at least for now?