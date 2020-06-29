A Fairfax exclusive: men are pursuing good sorts, readers told

Posted on 1:15 pm, June 29, 2020 by currencylad

I’m a young barrister. Let me tell you about the ubiquitous nature of sexual harassment.

5 Responses to A Fairfax exclusive: men are pursuing good sorts, readers told

  1. stackja
    #3498909, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    Maybe all women should return to the safety of the kitchen?

  2. candy
    #3498929, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    This all sounds so very exaggerated that it makes a mockery of real abuse that possibly happened to a younger lass who was too scared to say anything.

  3. nb
    #3498933, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Josie Dempster’s definition of sexual harassment:
    ‘Touching, staring, lewd remarks, invasive questions about my private life. Comments about my appearance, my body. Mostly in a professional context but occasionally in a personal one.’

  4. notafan
    #3498938, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    I like your haircut.

    How dare you!

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3498943, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    At this rate homo sapiens will cease to breed by 2030.

