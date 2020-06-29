Draw your own conclusions

Posted on 12:39 pm, June 29, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

1 business day after ASIO and the Federal Police raided the home of a NSW Parliamentarian comes this.  Draw your own conclusions.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Draw your own conclusions

  1. nb
    #3498868, posted on June 29, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Apposite:
    U.S. Should Sanction All Members of China’s Communist Party—Elmer Yuan on COVID 19, HK Security Law

  2. Chris M
    #3498882, posted on June 29, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    Instead of pulling down statues that whole fake university needs to be demolished with the circus ringmasters tarred and feathered.

  4. tombell
    #3498896, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    I should be gobsmacked – but I’m not.

  5. Rossini
    #3498897, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Any wonder Australians with 1/2 a brain try to minimize their taxes.
    But then again the stupid government subsides Renewable Energy.

  6. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3498899, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    The consul should move to Melbourne , the maxist government would make him feel as if he was bac home in China. None of this racist crap against Chinese Communists there. Money get lots of favours in Melbourne.

  7. Struth
    #3498904, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Until we get the UN and China out of our governments and parliaments, we aren’t going to get them out of our universities.
    Da revorution will be paid for by does stupid kangaloo dogs of USA.

  9. Bronson
    #3498919, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    Wonder if UQ heads have received their letters from the lady at the Feds about acting as agents of a foreign power?

  10. thefrollickingmole
    #3498920, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    If Im getting the connection right, the UQ has a Chinese diplomat using their funds to assist defending against a student assaulted by Chinese students who may have been directed/encouraged to do so by Chinese diplomat??

    Wonderful stuff.
    Our best and brightest in action.
    They should probably lecture us on refugee or some other moral issues more.

    UQ has more student mobility, research collaborations, and commercialisation partnerships with China than with almost any other country. The strong linkages are a result of long-standing partnerships with Chinese institutions, particularly the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and some of the country’s most influential industry bodies and organisations, including Baosteel and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

    11,117
    Chinese students enrolled at UQ

    1269
    China-UQ co-publications

    208
    academic staff born in China

    54
    research project collaborations

    14,278
    alumni in China

    180
    agreements with 97 official partners

    https://confucius-institute.centre.uq.edu.au/

  12. Alain
    #3498935, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    Imagine if someone told you 20 years ago something like this wold happen? you wouldn’t have believed them.

    We’ve sold our souls to the Devil and now he is coming to collect.

    This is our fault, our hubris and greed for cheap products just made them bigger.

    Is anyone here going to stop shopping at Kmart?
    Is anyone going to stop buying cheap made in China Bunnings tools?

    We need to De-couple ASAP and stop buying cheap sh*t from china, not because there products are poorly made (some are some aren’t) but because every $ we spend goes to the CCP

  13. JohnL
    #3498941, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    We need to De-couple ASAP and stop buying cheap sh*t from china, not because their products are poorly made (some are some aren’t) but because every $ we spend goes to the CCP

    Where do you suggest we buy products from?

  14. George Gell
    #3498942, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Will the Attorney General of Queensland prosecute the vice chancellor of UQ for misappropiriation of university funds? If not, why not?

  15. twostix
    #3498947, posted on June 29, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    Imagine if someone told you 20 years ago something like this wold happen? you wouldn’t have believed them.

    Are we swamped enough by asian politics yet?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.