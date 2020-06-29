1 business day after ASIO and the Federal Police raided the home of a NSW Parliamentarian comes this. Draw your own conclusions.
-
Apposite:
U.S. Should Sanction All Members of China’s Communist Party—Elmer Yuan on COVID 19, HK Security Law
Instead of pulling down statues that whole fake university needs to be demolished with the circus ringmasters tarred and feathered.
UQ needs to be razed.
I should be gobsmacked – but I’m not.
Any wonder Australians with 1/2 a brain try to minimize their taxes.
But then again the stupid government subsides Renewable Energy.
The consul should move to Melbourne , the maxist government would make him feel as if he was bac home in China. None of this racist crap against Chinese Communists there. Money get lots of favours in Melbourne.
Until we get the UN and China out of our governments and parliaments, we aren’t going to get them out of our universities.
Da revorution will be paid for by does stupid kangaloo dogs of USA.
Just wow.
Wonder if UQ heads have received their letters from the lady at the Feds about acting as agents of a foreign power?
If Im getting the connection right, the UQ has a Chinese diplomat using their funds to assist defending against a student assaulted by Chinese students who may have been directed/encouraged to do so by Chinese diplomat??
Wonderful stuff.
Our best and brightest in action.
They should probably lecture us on refugee or some other moral issues more.
UQ has more student mobility, research collaborations, and commercialisation partnerships with China than with almost any other country. The strong linkages are a result of long-standing partnerships with Chinese institutions, particularly the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and some of the country’s most influential industry bodies and organisations, including Baosteel and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
11,117
Chinese students enrolled at UQ
1269
China-UQ co-publications
208
academic staff born in China
54
research project collaborations
14,278
alumni in China
180
agreements with 97 official partners
https://confucius-institute.centre.uq.edu.au/
That’s ‘cos UQ arbitrarily made him a faculty member back in Jul’19
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/geopolitics/article/3020168/university-queensland-faces-heat-naming-chinese-diplomat
Imagine if someone told you 20 years ago something like this wold happen? you wouldn’t have believed them.
We’ve sold our souls to the Devil and now he is coming to collect.
This is our fault, our hubris and greed for cheap products just made them bigger.
Is anyone here going to stop shopping at Kmart?
Is anyone going to stop buying cheap made in China Bunnings tools?
We need to De-couple ASAP and stop buying cheap sh*t from china, not because there products are poorly made (some are some aren’t) but because every $ we spend goes to the CCP
Where do you suggest we buy products from?
Will the Attorney General of Queensland prosecute the vice chancellor of UQ for misappropiriation of university funds? If not, why not?
Are we swamped enough by asian politics yet?