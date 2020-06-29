The position this country puts Aboriginal journalists in

Bienvenue au pays

… it was on my couch in Paris that I opened Facebook and saw the George Floyd vision.” … it was on my couch in Paris that I opened Facebook and saw the George Floyd vision.” – Writing for the ABC’s Background Briefing, Aboriginal journalist Allan Clarke essays the meanness and racism of white Australia.



I wish Clarke well and hope he promptly returns to health and happiness. His coverage of – and deep personal interest – in the train-track death of Mark Haines in 1988 was obviously personally taxing. However, there is no evidence that death was the result of foul play. More importantly right now, zombie claims about Aboriginal deaths in custody – dusted off by activists and encouraged by the ABC to forge an entirely counterfeit simpatico with Floyd mania in the United States – are not getting any truer with repetition. Aborigines are in fact no more likely to die in police custody than non-Aborigines. If Aborigines want to be treated equally, they cannot object to being held to account for baseless propaganda meant to sow division. They should also think for themselves: American race activists are hostile to religion, spirituality, familial traditionalism and gender reality – amongst other things. They are not your friends.