The position this country puts Aboriginal journalists in

Posted on 8:59 am, June 29, 2020 by currencylad

 Bienvenue au pays                                                                                                                             

… it was on my couch in Paris that I opened Facebook and saw the George Floyd vision.”

– Writing for the ABC’s Background Briefing, Aboriginal journalist Allan Clarke essays the meanness and racism of white Australia.

 
I wish Clarke well and hope he promptly returns to health and happiness. His coverage of – and deep personal interest – in the train-track death of Mark Haines in 1988 was obviously personally taxing. However, there is no evidence that death was the result of foul play. More importantly right now, zombie claims about Aboriginal deaths in custody – dusted off by activists and encouraged by the ABC to forge an entirely counterfeit simpatico with Floyd mania in the United States – are not getting any truer with repetition. Aborigines are in fact no more likely to die in police custody than non-Aborigines. If Aborigines want to be treated equally, they cannot object to being held to account for baseless propaganda meant to sow division. They should also think for themselves: American race activists are hostile to religion, spirituality, familial traditionalism and gender reality – amongst other things. They are not your friends.

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Cultural Issues. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to The position this country puts Aboriginal journalists in

  1. Shelley
    #3498647, posted on June 29, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Glad to see you posting at the Cat main page CL.

    If Aborigines want to be treated equally, they cannot object to being held to account for baseless propaganda meant to sow division. They should also think for themselves: American race activists are hostile to religion, spirituality, familial traditionalism and gender reality – amongst other things. They are not your friends.

    This + 100.

  2. mem
    #3498648, posted on June 29, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Aborigines are in fact no more likely to die in police custody than non-Aborigines.

    If so, can you provide link to statistics that back-up this claim.

  3. Turtle
    #3498653, posted on June 29, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Young aboriginals seem keener on US gangsta culture than their own. It’s a culture of crime, hating whitey and hating the police. All of the biggest obstacles to success.

  4. Bela Bartok
    #3498656, posted on June 29, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Hysterical… Is there no self-awareness in so-called journalists these days?

    I can’t think of a more egregiously pompous line, demonstrating both privilege and ungratefulness in equal measure, in that sentence.

    Oh to be such a victim to be in Paris, as a journalist! I hope the taxpayer-funded petit-dejeuner made up for at least some of the cruelty and hardship the poor man suffers, because he suffers for us.

  5. a happy little debunker
    #3498657, posted on June 29, 2020 at 9:46 am

    mem at 9:35 am

    You could try the ‘Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody’.
    The final report finds that ‘Aboriginal people in custody died at about the same rate as non-Aboriginal people in custody’.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3498660, posted on June 29, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Young aboriginals seem keener on US gangsta culture than their own. It’s a culture of crime, hating whitey and hating the police.

    Well said.

  7. Craig
    #3498666, posted on June 29, 2020 at 9:53 am

    I don’t give a damn about your indigenous/aboriginal status. Show me your contribution to society and I’ll then think about your worth and how much respect I’ll pay you.

  8. Suburban Boy
    #3498672, posted on June 29, 2020 at 9:57 am

    “… it was on my couch in Paris that I opened Facebook …”

    The true voice of a twenty-first-century “victim”.

  10. notafan
    #3498679, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Warriors, tribal name, to fall with a fighting club in hand.

    I thought pre colonial period was Kumbaya Australia.

    Now you are saying it was intercine war and violence?

    There would be even fewer deaths in custody if there wasn’t so much violence and death outside custody.

    Aboriginal journalists, other than the Prices, don’t appear to worry too much about that.

  12. Craig
    #3498684, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:05 am

    FFS Mem, do your own homework, took me ONE minute to find this information, lazy sod.

    Non-indigenous persons death in custody (2017/18): 56
    Indigenous persons death in custody (2017/18): 16
    Total deaths in custody (2017/18): 72

    file:///C:/Users/craig/AppData/Local/Temp/sr21_deaths_in_custody_in_australia_2017-18.pdf

  13. H B Bear
    #3498685, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:06 am

    As I lay on my couch, not in Paris, peeling another grape, I couldn’t give a rats @rse.

  14. notafan
    #3498686, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:06 am

    The data is helpful.

    CL wasn’t arguing incarceration rates.

    EllenG I suggest you go and read the Australian Government Domestic Violence reports.

    The reason so many, proportionally, are incarcerated, is because of domestic violence.

    Jacinta Price had an article published on the subject a week or so ago.

  15. notafan
    #3498687, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:08 am

    EllenG

    Your link supports CL’s point.

  17. Bronson
    #3498689, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:11 am

    ‘it was on my couch in Paris’ and that’s where the whole argument degenerated into a French farce……

  18. cuckoo
    #3498693, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Gets to pose as a “proud [insert name] man”, ready to fall with a fighting club in his hand, but can’t resist dropping in the bit about “my couch in Paris”. My own tribal name translates as “ready to fall with a baguette, croissant, eclair and gaulois bleu in his hand”.

  19. notafan
    #3498694, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Jacinta Price also had an earlier article suggesting that Aboriginal offenders found guilty of violent crimes, for example the man that r aped a two year old, receive lesser sentences than others convicted of similar crimes.

    Yes there are huge problems in the Aboriginal community, but it’s not ‘deaths in custody’.

  20. cuckoo
    #3498705, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:19 am

    I only wonder he didn’t call it his chaise-longue. Louis Seize, perhaps? Aubusson, surely?

  21. Nob
    #3498706, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:20 am

    I read sometime back that young aboriginal men, who have a high suicide rate in jail , have an even higher rate out of jail.

    Since I don’t have a link, it has be treated as a dubious stat. But even so it shows the kind of contexts you need to look for when assessing raw stats.

    “Compared to what?” as Douglas Murray says.

    The object is not to trivialise or exonerate, but to see the whole picture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.