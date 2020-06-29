Bienvenue au pays
Covering black deaths in Australia led me to a breakdown,
but that’s the position this country puts Aboriginal journalists in.
– Writing for the ABC’s Background Briefing, Aboriginal journalist Allan Clarke essays the meanness and racism of white Australia.
I wish Clarke well and hope he promptly returns to health and happiness. His coverage of – and deep personal interest – in the train-track death of Mark Haines in 1988 was obviously personally taxing. However, there is no evidence that death was the result of foul play. More importantly right now, zombie claims about Aboriginal deaths in custody – dusted off by activists and encouraged by the ABC to forge an entirely counterfeit simpatico with Floyd mania in the United States – are not getting any truer with repetition. Aborigines are in fact no more likely to die in police custody than non-Aborigines. If Aborigines want to be treated equally, they cannot object to being held to account for baseless propaganda meant to sow division. They should also think for themselves: American race activists are hostile to religion, spirituality, familial traditionalism and gender reality – amongst other things. They are not your friends.
Glad to see you posting at the Cat main page CL.
This + 100.
If so, can you provide link to statistics that back-up this claim.
Young aboriginals seem keener on US gangsta culture than their own. It’s a culture of crime, hating whitey and hating the police. All of the biggest obstacles to success.
Hysterical… Is there no self-awareness in so-called journalists these days?
I can’t think of a more egregiously pompous line, demonstrating both privilege and ungratefulness in equal measure, in that sentence.
Oh to be such a victim to be in Paris, as a journalist! I hope the taxpayer-funded petit-dejeuner made up for at least some of the cruelty and hardship the poor man suffers, because he suffers for us.
You could try the ‘Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody’.
The final report finds that ‘Aboriginal people in custody died at about the same rate as non-Aboriginal people in custody’.
Well said.
I don’t give a damn about your indigenous/aboriginal status. Show me your contribution to society and I’ll then think about your worth and how much respect I’ll pay you.
“… it was on my couch in Paris that I opened Facebook …”
The true voice of a twenty-first-century “victim”.
The data is not helpful to your currency, lad.
https://www.sentencingcouncil.vic.gov.au/statistics/sentencing-trends/victoria-indigenous-imprisonment-rate
Warriors, tribal name, to fall with a fighting club in hand.
I thought pre colonial period was Kumbaya Australia.
Now you are saying it was intercine war and violence?
There would be even fewer deaths in custody if there wasn’t so much violence and death outside custody.
Aboriginal journalists, other than the Prices, don’t appear to worry too much about that.
And further:
https://aic.gov.au/file/6683/download?token=OsD1BpKh
FFS Mem, do your own homework, took me ONE minute to find this information, lazy sod.
Non-indigenous persons death in custody (2017/18): 56
Indigenous persons death in custody (2017/18): 16
Total deaths in custody (2017/18): 72
file:///C:/Users/craig/AppData/Local/Temp/sr21_deaths_in_custody_in_australia_2017-18.pdf
As I lay on my couch, not in Paris, peeling another grape, I couldn’t give a rats @rse.
The data is helpful.
CL wasn’t arguing incarceration rates.
EllenG I suggest you go and read the Australian Government Domestic Violence reports.
The reason so many, proportionally, are incarcerated, is because of domestic violence.
Jacinta Price had an article published on the subject a week or so ago.
EllenG
Your link supports CL’s point.
most incarcerated because most violent
‘it was on my couch in Paris’ and that’s where the whole argument degenerated into a French farce……
Gets to pose as a “proud [insert name] man”, ready to fall with a fighting club in his hand, but can’t resist dropping in the bit about “my couch in Paris”. My own tribal name translates as “ready to fall with a baguette, croissant, eclair and gaulois bleu in his hand”.
Jacinta Price also had an earlier article suggesting that Aboriginal offenders found guilty of violent crimes, for example the man that r aped a two year old, receive lesser sentences than others convicted of similar crimes.
Yes there are huge problems in the Aboriginal community, but it’s not ‘deaths in custody’.
I only wonder he didn’t call it his chaise-longue. Louis Seize, perhaps? Aubusson, surely?
I read sometime back that young aboriginal men, who have a high suicide rate in jail , have an even higher rate out of jail.
Since I don’t have a link, it has be treated as a dubious stat. But even so it shows the kind of contexts you need to look for when assessing raw stats.
“Compared to what?” as Douglas Murray says.
The object is not to trivialise or exonerate, but to see the whole picture.