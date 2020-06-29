Two months ago, the “experts” said we would all die without it

Posted on 10:00 am, June 29, 2020 by currencylad

Despite 6 million downloads, COVIDSafe yet to detect any unknown coronavirus contacts.

This entry was posted in Federal Politics, Technology & Telco, Wasteful Spending. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Two months ago, the “experts” said we would all die without it

  1. cuckoo
    #3498682, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:04 am

    So basically it’s the Victorian Desalination Plant of apps.

  2. Pickles
    #3498696, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Best $50m we ever spent. It’s worked a treat.

  3. EvilElvis
    #3498707, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Worst app eva! I haven’t scored one decent date off it yet and the sex I’ve been having certainly isn’t safe!

    Contact tracing, non-existent.

  5. Bruce in WA
    #3498709, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:23 am

    I actually had someone tell me that “no cases” was proof the app worked and protected us from CV-19.

  6. John Comnenus
    #3498711, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:24 am

    So Minister Hunt, can I go to the footy now?

  7. calli
    #3498714, posted on June 29, 2020 at 10:25 am

    What does it detect?

    Naïvety.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.