What she said

Posted on 8:59 am, June 29, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Further to TAFKAS’ earlier post on the ASIC wagyu and shiraz case, comes this beautiful piece of rhetoric from Karen Maley in the AFR:

It’s abundantly clear to everyone in the commercial world – although unfortunately not to ASIC – that the corporate regulator lacks the professional competence to dictate exactly what information banks should take into account when they’re deciding whether to approve particular loans.

That is a decision that should be left squarely to bankers, rather than meddlesome regulators.

Over to you Treasurer Frydenberg and Minister Hume

