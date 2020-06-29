What she said

Further to TAFKAS’ earlier post on the ASIC wagyu and shiraz case, comes this beautiful piece of rhetoric from Karen Maley in the AFR:

It’s abundantly clear to everyone in the commercial world – although unfortunately not to ASIC – that the corporate regulator lacks the professional competence to dictate exactly what information banks should take into account when they’re deciding whether to approve particular loans.

That is a decision that should be left squarely to bankers, rather than meddlesome regulators.