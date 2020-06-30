Democrat ignorance knows no bounds

Posted on 10:58 pm, June 30, 2020 by Steve Kates

This March 22, 2019, file photo shows Mount Rushmore in Keystone, S.D. Organizers have scrapped plans to mandate social distancing during President Donald Trump's appearance at a July 3, 2020, Mount Rushmore fireworks display and won't limit the crowd due to coronavirus concerns, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday, June 4, 2020. The Republican governor said the National Park Service is dolling out 7,500 tickets via lottery for the event, which marks the first time in a decade that fireworks will be set off at the memorial in recognition of Independence Day. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

I searched for as many of these as I could find since I refused to believe it the first time I came across the story.

Trump ‘glorifying white supremacy’ with July 4 fireworks at Mount Rushmore, Democrats say

Democratic Party: Mount Rushmore Glorifies White Supremacy

Rubicon Crossed – DNC Official 2020 Position: Celebrating July 4th Equals White Supremacy….

These lice will do anything to win the election, but what will be left of America if they do?

4 Responses to Democrat ignorance knows no bounds

  1. stackja
    #3500250, posted on June 30, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    Democrats don’t like the USA, Democrats prefer a “USSR”.
    With Biden, Democrats will continue “purge”.

  2. nb
    #3500264, posted on June 30, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    If the left win the election, that means Americans prefer life that way (electoral fraud aside).
    If you can get the majority to vote for tyranny, then they doubly deserve it. Frightening.
    That proves the underlying point of the tyrannical left’s games – that the people don’t matter.
    There are so many people completely clueless as to what is going on, and determined to remain so.

  3. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3500273, posted on June 30, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    Yeah well! You only have to look at Victoria to realise that if you offer the significant part of the electorate that get free stuff that someone else has to pay for you will keep getting elected.

  4. stackja
    #3500275, posted on June 30, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    nb
    #3500264, posted on June 30, 2020 at 11:29 pm
    How many still only know what is going on, from MSM? Dan Rather was “respected” until “pyjama media” exposed his fraud.

