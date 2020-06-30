Democrat ignorance knows no bounds

I searched for as many of these as I could find since I refused to believe it the first time I came across the story.
Trump ‘glorifying white supremacy’ with July 4 fireworks at Mount Rushmore, Democrats say
Democratic Party: Mount Rushmore Glorifies White Supremacy
Rubicon Crossed – DNC Official 2020 Position: Celebrating July 4th Equals White Supremacy….
These lice will do anything to win the election, but what will be left of America if they do?
Democrats don’t like the USA, Democrats prefer a “USSR”.
With Biden, Democrats will continue “purge”.
If the left win the election, that means Americans prefer life that way (electoral fraud aside).
If you can get the majority to vote for tyranny, then they doubly deserve it. Frightening.
That proves the underlying point of the tyrannical left’s games – that the people don’t matter.
There are so many people completely clueless as to what is going on, and determined to remain so.
Yeah well! You only have to look at Victoria to realise that if you offer the significant part of the electorate that get free stuff that someone else has to pay for you will keep getting elected.
How many still only know what is going on, from MSM? Dan Rather was “respected” until “pyjama media” exposed his fraud.