Heritage Round

Posted on 1:07 pm, June 30, 2020 by currencylad

These corporate colour ‘gestures’ are starting to reek of an almost watermelon-ish condescension.

4 Responses to Heritage Round

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3499701, posted on June 30, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    With red and white trim? And a flag or two?

    The German car companies lately have been wedged terribly as they try to survive financially while at the same time pandering to the Greens, the woke and now BLM. Something’s got to give.

  2. shady
    #3499705, posted on June 30, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    So Mercedes idea is to be anti-racist by promoting a specific race? Does this qualify as an oxymoron?

  3. shady
    #3499716, posted on June 30, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    And Benetton are the ultimate racists.

  4. bemused
    #3499718, posted on June 30, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Supporting anti-racism only? What about all the other ‘phobias’ that the Left see everywhere?

