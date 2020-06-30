Heritage Round

These corporate colour ‘gestures’ are starting to reek of an almost watermelon-ish condescension.
Lawless violence the bourgeois stratum may accept or even applaud when thoroughly roused or frightened, but only temporarily.
With red and white trim? And a flag or two?
The German car companies lately have been wedged terribly as they try to survive financially while at the same time pandering to the Greens, the woke and now BLM. Something’s got to give.
So Mercedes idea is to be anti-racist by promoting a specific race? Does this qualify as an oxymoron?
And Benetton are the ultimate racists.
Supporting anti-racism only? What about all the other ‘phobias’ that the Left see everywhere?