QE Phooey

Posted on 10:13 am, June 30, 2020 by currencylad

If there really were a costless way to finance government spending it would have been discovered by now. In the economic menu of life there are lunches of varying costs, but there are still no free ones. ‘Money creation’ is just another form of borrowing.”

– Adam Creighton on the magic pudding of QE.

 
Via Tom. Read the whole thing. It’s the best explanation of this new perpetual motion machine I’ve read.

2 Responses to QE Phooey

  1. JC
    #3499583, posted on June 30, 2020 at 10:21 am

    QE is not an attempt to fund the deficit. That’s what south American countries do and it invariably turns into hyperinflation. QE is an attempt to prevent deflation and or to counteract previous (tight) monetary mismanagement. QE works in western economies for the very reason that people rightly believe the central will NOT print money in perpetuity.

    If monetary policy were too loose then long 10 year bonds would not be yielding .6%.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3499585, posted on June 30, 2020 at 10:22 am

    Financing of government spending working really well in Zimbabwe today.

    Zimbabwe Shutters Stock Exchange, Blocks All Mobile Money Payments As Currency Collapses (Again) (29 Jun)

    A national currency, the Zimbabwe dollar or Zimdollar, was reintroduced in 2019, replacing a basket of national currencies including the Japanese Yen, the US dollar and pound sterling. To force citizens to leave the previous system, the government banned the domestic use of foreign currencies. But – with the government mired in corruption scandals – it swiftly lost ground to the US dollar. This is the fifth time in Zimbabwe’s history that its national currency has collapsed.

    Meanwhile, inflation has risen above 750%.

    But maybe it will work here. You never can tell, seeing that socialism hasn’t been properly tried yet either, so they say.

