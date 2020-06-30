If there really were a costless way to finance government spending it would have been discovered by now. In the economic menu of life there are lunches of varying costs, but there are still no free ones. ‘Money creation’ is just another form of borrowing.”
– Adam Creighton on the magic pudding of QE.
Via Tom. Read the whole thing. It’s the best explanation of this new perpetual motion machine I’ve read.
QE is not an attempt to fund the deficit. That’s what south American countries do and it invariably turns into hyperinflation. QE is an attempt to prevent deflation and or to counteract previous (tight) monetary mismanagement. QE works in western economies for the very reason that people rightly believe the central will NOT print money in perpetuity.
If monetary policy were too loose then long 10 year bonds would not be yielding .6%.
Financing of government spending working really well in Zimbabwe today.
Zimbabwe Shutters Stock Exchange, Blocks All Mobile Money Payments As Currency Collapses (Again) (29 Jun)
But maybe it will work here. You never can tell, seeing that socialism hasn’t been properly tried yet either, so they say.