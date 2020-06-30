Statue Games

Let’s just follow this logic.

Oxford University has agreed to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes. The University was cautious about removing the statue because of the possible impact on donations.

The demand to remove Rhodes’ statue … slavery, white, man, colonial, blah blah.

To the rescue:

A tech entrepreneur has pledged to “make up for every penny any racist donors pull” after those angry at an Oxford college’s decision to remove a Cecil Rhodes statue said they would stop giving money to the institution and called for it to return donations.

But who is this generous entrepreneur:

Husayn Kassai, who founded the verification company Onfido with three others as a student at Oxford, pledged to step into any breach left by the withdrawal of donors after Oriel college voted to take down the statue of the imperialist politician.

But hang on. Kassai was so concerned with the statue that he spend several years and 10s of thousands of dollars studying at Oxford. Oh and Kassai’s business, Onfido, recently took a $50 million investment:

led by Softbank Investment and Salesforce Ventures.

And who is Softbank? Softbank is a large investor based in Japan who manages $35 billion of Saudi sovereign money.

$35 billion … And Saudi Arabia:

is a destination country for men and women trafficked for the purposes of involuntary servitude and, to a lesser extent, commercial sexual exploitation.

That’s slavery right? Would this be a racist investor Kassai?

So let’s just follow this logic.

To compensate for the removal of a statue of someone accused of facilitating slavery some 200 years ago, a wealthy fellow who runs a business today funded in part by money from a country that currently not only has legalised slavery but systemic slavery.

Right.

Perhaps some suggest Kassai to give the investment back to Softbank rather than funding the compensation to remove the statue of Cecil Rhodes.

But that won’t happen. Kassai and the Saudi’s aren’t long dead, white, men.